Save the Horses Celebrates 19 Years of Saving Horses
Save the Horses launches a Special Edition T-Shirt Fundraiser
The commemorative shirts feature a brilliantly colored horse head design by artist Lester Herbertson of Regency Fine Art. The campaign, launched on Teespring, includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and a really cool coffee mug. The shirts are available in adult and kids sizes.
"The more we sell, the more funds go towards the feed and medical care of our 130 horses and other animals." Says Cheryl Flanagan, the rescue's founder. "We don't receive any federal or state funding so we have to rely on compassionate people for donations. The road to recovery for these animals is long and expensive, but fundraisers like this provide supporters a quality item for the support that they give."
The shirts are available at the following link for a limited time. The campaign ends on Feb 7, 2017.
Order T-shirts here: https://teespring.com/
About Save the Horses
Save the Horses (Horse Rescue Relief and Retirement Fund, Inc.) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, founded in 1978 and based in Cumming, Georgia. Its mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home horses that are unwanted, neglected, abused, abandoned or at risk of going to slaughter. If the horse can be rehabilitated and adopted, Save the Horses will find a loving home for them. If suitable homes cannot be found, Save the Horses has committed itself to allowing the horse or other animal to live out their lives in a safe, stress-free environment at the rescue or in a foster home.
Save the Horses is also committed to educating the public on the overall care of horses and awareness of the plight of homeless horses. Last year alone they have rescued and re-homed more than 150 horses. Save the Horses is a 100% volunteer-run organization and is home to nearly 130 horses and other animals that reside on their 110-acre farm or in a network of local foster homes that accommodate additional horses that are available for adoption.
Save the Horses (Horse Rescue Relief And Retirement Fund, Inc.)
The Horse Rescue, Relief & Retirement Fund is a 501(c)(3) and all donations are tax deductible.
TAX ID: 58-2479748 1768 Newt Green Road, Cumming, GA 30028 ~ Tel: 770.886.5419
For more information about Save the Horses, visit their website www.savethehorses.org.
Media Contact: Cella Nelson
Tel: 770.886.5419
Email: volunteer@savethehorses.org
Cella Nelson
***@savethehorses.org
