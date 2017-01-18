Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Washington, D.C

 
January 2017





WASHINGTON - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Business Expo, the nation's most anticipated business to business trade show, will return to Washington on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/) offers an outlet for companies that sell products and services that help a small business grow to market to their main target audience.  2016 brought in nearly 50,000 small business owners eager to take the entrepreneurial leap and numbers are expected to climb this year. The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment.

Exhibitors (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/exhibit/) find the ability to make personal connections with potential clients, an invaluable opportunity to show off their products.  GoDaddy callsSmall Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/washington-d-c/) a "must do" for any company "that's looking to interact with their customers face to face."

"Experts tell us that more and more Washington residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor:  DiversityComm, Geico and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: BizTV Biz Talk Radio, Vistaprint, Web Techs Now!, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.

WASHINGTON, D.C. SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center | Hall C – 801 Mt Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

