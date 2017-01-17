The Salt Station in Boynton Beach Reveals Top Six Salty Gifts for Valentine's Day

Salt Station in Boynton Beach

-- There's Nothing Sweeter than Salt to Boost Romance!The Salt Station in Boynton Beach RevealsTop Six Salty Gifts for Valentine's DayAs Recently Promoted on ABC's Good Morning, America:Salt Therapy is Healthy, Holistic Treatment for Allergies, Asthma,Skin Conditions and Athletic Injuries & Recovery(January 23, 2017) With Valentine's Day only a few weeks away, Heather Veeravagu, owner of The Salt Station, the all-natural halotherapy clinic located at 8246 Jog Rod in Boynton Beach, is touting the romantic attributes of certain salt-based products and halotherapy in general."As promoted recently on ABC's Good Morning America, salt therapy – also called halotherapy – is a therapeutic and 100 percent natural, drug-free and non-invasive treatment," she says. "Salt therapy is a method of inhaling pure, dry, micronized salt air particles. These particles reach the deepest area of the lungs, absorbing bacteria and pollutants and providing an anti-inflammatory and cleansing effect. This process supports and strengthens the body's immune system by eliminating toxins and allergens that are trapped within the mucus lining of the respiratory system."With Valentine's Day coming up, Veeravagu is recommending six salt-based items that are perfect for diehard romantics and would-be lovers everywhere.* Salt Bath Bombs: Indulge in a soothing, moisturizing, fizzy and relaxing bath with Himalayan Salt Bath Bombs. The bath bombs are handmade in the USA with organic Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter to leave your skin moisturized. The Himalayan salt will soothe tired muscles and the essential oils will round the experience with just the right amount of fragrance – a soothing prelude to passion.* Himalayan Salt Bath Soak: Essential oil infused Himalayan Salt Bath Soak will soothe muscles and leave skin feeling smooth and soft. The aroma of the essential oils will help both lovers feel relaxed.* Salt Foot Bombs/Foot Rubs: This cooling foot balm is made with peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils. Help your loved one soothe their aching feet with a foot rub, and then gently proceed from there.* Himalayan Salt Lamp: This unique household accessory is not just decorative. The Himalayan Salt Lamp gives off negative ions, which work to clean the air and also help to boost moods and relieve stress – what better way to show your love than by giving the gift of wellness.* Himalayan Salt Massage Stones: These mood-relaxing massages stones can be heated up or cooled down – and are the perfect way to rock romance.* Salt Station Gift Certificate:How better to show love to someone special than by giving the gift of wellness and relaxation for Valentine's Day? Salt Station gift certificates are available for salt therapy sessions or retail products. What could be sweeter than enabling a loved one to experience the mind and body benefits of salt halotherapy?About The Salt Station:Located at 8246 Jog Rod in Boynton Beach The Salt Station offers three unique and friendly treatment areas:+ Adult Salt Room, where visitors can experience the ultimate in mind and body cleansing while relaxing in one of six zero-gravity lounge chairs, all within a peaceful, technology-free environment. Micro particles of salt are dispersed throughout the room, creating a rejuvenating negative-ion environment during a 45-minute session.+ Children's Salt Room, where youngsters with asthma or allergies receive an all-natural salt therapy treatment while playing in the ocean-themed Himalayan salt room. This engaging, sensory experience allows children to let their imaginations run wild, as they reap the bronchial, free-breathing benefits of salt therapy during a 45-minute session+ S.A.L.T. Bed®, which is perfect for a more private experience. This unique treatment allows participants to experience all the benefits of salt therapy in just 15 minutes through full skin exposure. As the salt soaks into the skin, bacteria are eliminated, improving skin ailments such as eczema, acne and psoriasis.Professional salt therapy can be particularly beneficial for several ailments that affect people of all ages:+ Allergies: It's hard to breath when nasal passages are inflamed and congested. Dry salt acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, opening and soothing air passages.+ Asthma: Salt therapy delivers low concentrations of micronized salt deep into the lungs, where the salt acts as a natural anti-inflammatory. The salt also works to break down phlegm, which is then naturally expelled. This process can help open airways and improve breathing.+ Skin Conditions: Micro-sized salt particles reach beneath the skin's surface pulling moisture towards the skin. Larger salt particles land on the skin, absorbing bacteria and foreign substances. Cells are rejuvenated and skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis and eczema are improved. The S.A.L.T. Bed, in particular, allows for maximum skin exposure to the healing properties of dry salt.+ Athletic Injuries & Recovery: Salt therapy dramatically improves stamina through better lung function, increased oxygen carrying capacity (VO2 max) and clearer airways. These vital performance enhancers will help people run faster, bike longer and lift more.Note: Salt therapy is not recommended for people with cancer or suspicion of cancer, fevers, infectious diseases, severe hypertension or Tuberculosis.For more information about The Salt Station or halotherapy, please visit www.thesaltstation.com or www.Facebook.com/thesaltstation;or call 561.509.6579;or stop in at 8246 Jog Road in Boynton Beach. 