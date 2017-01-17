 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Ultra Car Removal Launches New Branch in Perth

Ultra Car Removal now has a new set-up in Perth. The new establishment is expected to ease the problems of old, unused or scrap car owners.
 
 
PERTH, Australia - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Ultra Car Removal, a leading car removal company has announced the setting up of a new branch in Perth. The company aims to provide high cash for scrap, damaged or old cars. It wants to make car selling an easy and accessible process. An efficient work culture and commitment to the needs of the clients has made the company make this announcement.

As one of the leading scrap car dealers in the region of Perth, the company is popular among the residents and its clients. With an objective to reach out to a wide range of customers and offer a quicker service than it usually does, Ultra Car Removal makes the best efforts.

In the words of a spokesperson from the company," Our new branch will add to our clients' experience. As of now, our employees reach the address of a caller at a time, which is appropriate for the latter. They use their in-depth knowledge about cars and their make and model, to give you a tentative price-quote." He went on to say that Ultra Car Removal is looking forward to cater to the needs of a larger clientele. The spokesperson continued, "Our car experts carefully listen to the needs and requirements of the callers before providing a quick solution to their problems. We can conduct minimum 40 car removal jobs each of a week. With the new set-up, we can remove more cars at a faster speed"

Another executive believes the new establishment in Perth is going to make it easy for car owners to access them. He said, " We reach a given address very quickly. Each expert uses his idea about the streets and roads of Perth to reach you on time."

Ultra Car Removal has made car removing and dismantling an easy and less time-consuming task. The company helps its customers sell their worn-out and unused cars. Its customers rely on its quick response time and insight into the makes and models of all cars. They have assisted many car owners to sell their vehicles within a short span of time and with minimum anxiety. Thanks to its employee base with knowledge in the relevant field, the company is on a ride to success.

About Company:

Ultra Car Removal is a car removal company offering a wide range of services like, wrecking, buying, recycling and more. With an aim to provide high customer satisfaction, they have come a long way, ever since their establishment. The car experts consider it their responsibility to offer smooth and hassle-free services to their clients. The company has assisted several people to get rid of their old cars. Get more info at: http://ultracarremoval.com.au

or to find out about their services visit: http://ultracarremoval.com.au/services/

