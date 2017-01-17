 
News By Tag
* Books
* Award
* Judson Press
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Valley Forge
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Judson Press Books Receive Four Illumination Book Awards

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Books
Award
Judson Press

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Valley Forge - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Judson Press, the publishing arm of American Baptist Churches U.S.A., garnered four medals in the 2017 Illumination Book Awards. The books are judged with an emphasis on innovation and creative ways of expressing a Christian worldview. The Judson Press titles won one Gold Award, two Silver Awards, and one Bronze award.

"It is always a thrill for us to see Judson Press' authors recognized in this way," said Laura Alden, publisher, "because it gives us another opportunity for us to lift up the amazing quality and contribution that each one of them makes to the Christian marketplace and ministry."

The Illumination Book Awards are designed to honor and bring increased recognition to the year's best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview.Award winners are chosen by experts from the fields of education, clergy, book production and bookselling. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are awarded in each category.

Illumination Book Award Gold Medal Winner

Family/Parenting category—Still a Mother: Journeys Through Perinatal Bereavement (http://judsonpress.com/product.cfm?product_id=19248&C...) edited by Joy M. Freeman and Tabatha D. Johnson


Illumination Book Award Silver Medal Winners

Bible Studies category—Through Her Eyes: Bible Studies on Women in Scripture (http://judsonpress.com/product.cfm?product_id=19249) edited by Deborah Spink Winters

Ministry/Mission category—From Classism to Community: a Challenge for the Churchby Jini Kilgore Cockroft

Illumination Book Award Bronze Medal Winner

Ministry/Mission category—Holy Heroes: The Gospel According to DC & Marve (http://judsonpress.com/product.cfm?product_id=19250)l by Scott Bayles

Founded in 1824, Judson Press is the publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.

American Baptist Home Mission Societies ministers as the caring heart and serving hands of Jesus Christ across the United States and Puerto Rico through a multitude of initiatives that focus on leadership, discipleship and healing communities.

American Baptist Churches USA is one of the most diverse Christian denominations today, with more than 5,200 local congregations comprised of 1.3 million members, across the United States and Puerto Rico, all engaged in God's mission around the world.

To order Judson Press resources, visit www.judsonpress.com or call 800-458-3766.

Media Contact
Linda Johnson-LeBlanc, Marketing Director
800-458-3766
***@judsonpress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@judsonpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Award, Judson Press
Industry:Publishing
Location:Valley Forge - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Judson Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share