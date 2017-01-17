News By Tag
Judson Press Books Receive Four Illumination Book Awards
"It is always a thrill for us to see Judson Press' authors recognized in this way," said Laura Alden, publisher, "because it gives us another opportunity for us to lift up the amazing quality and contribution that each one of them makes to the Christian marketplace and ministry."
The Illumination Book Awards are designed to honor and bring increased recognition to the year's best new titles written and published with a Christian worldview.Award winners are chosen by experts from the fields of education, clergy, book production and bookselling. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are awarded in each category.
Illumination Book Award Gold Medal Winner
Family/Parenting category—Still a Mother: Journeys Through Perinatal Bereavement (http://judsonpress.com/
Illumination Book Award Silver Medal Winners
Bible Studies category—Through Her Eyes: Bible Studies on Women in Scripture (http://judsonpress.com/
Ministry/Mission category—From Classism to Community: a Challenge for the Churchby Jini Kilgore Cockroft
Illumination Book Award Bronze Medal Winner
Ministry/Mission category—Holy Heroes: The Gospel According to DC & Marve (http://judsonpress.com/
Founded in 1824, Judson Press is the publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.
American Baptist Home Mission Societies ministers as the caring heart and serving hands of Jesus Christ across the United States and Puerto Rico through a multitude of initiatives that focus on leadership, discipleship and healing communities.
American Baptist Churches USA is one of the most diverse Christian denominations today, with more than 5,200 local congregations comprised of 1.3 million members, across the United States and Puerto Rico, all engaged in God's mission around the world.
To order Judson Press resources, visit www.judsonpress.com or call 800-458-3766.
Media Contact
Linda Johnson-LeBlanc, Marketing Director
800-458-3766
***@judsonpress.com
