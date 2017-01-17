News By Tag
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter Announces Annual Gala
Park Place Outreach – Youth Emergency Shelter has announced it will hold its annual gala "A Celebration of Love" at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Plantation Club of the Landings. During the event, the shelter will honor the legacy of longtime director Linda Hilts who will retire later this year after leading the organization for 20 years.
The event, which also will recognize 33 years of love and safety provided by the only local shelter for young people, will feature dinner, a silent auction, a live auction and live entertainment by vocalist Trae Gurley.
Hilts joined Park Place Outreach on Jan. 6, 1997, after serving as the director of Hope House of Savannah and as an employee of Candler Hospital. Her legacy will include the development of several shelter services, including the Street Outreach Program team, which hires teens to be part of the team, and offers mentoring to resident adolescents and provides counseling, clothing and personal care items to teens and young adults, up to age 21, who are in need but might not wish to come to the shelter.
She also spearheaded a major renovation effort in 2008, during which the 24-hour shelter became one of Savannah's first LEED-certified nonprofit buildings and has since provided a high-quality living and healing environment for children and families, as well as a good working environment for staff.
Since its inception, Park Place Outreach has helped more than 6,200 area young people find emergency shelter and thousands more find stability through its non-residential programs.
Tickets for the gala are $125 apiece or for tables of ten for $1,150. Proceeds from the dinner, silent auction and live auction will benefit Park Place Outreach and the shelter program. Last year's celebration raised $31,425.
For more information, to buy tickets or to make a donation, please call 912.234.4048 or visit http://www.parkplaceyes.org.
MORE INFORMATION ON PARK PLACE OUTREACH YOUTH EMERGENCY SHELTER
Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, located at 514 E. Henry St., provides support for troubled children and teens in Savannah and the surrounding area. Opened in 1984, the shelter, open 24 hours a day, offers youth, between the ages of 11 and 17, a safe and loving environment. Homeless, abused or runaway teenagers can self-admit themselves into this shelter. The Street Outreach Program team offers mentoring to resident adolescents and provides counseling, clothing and personal care items to teens and young adults up to age 21 that are in need and might not come into the shelter. Whenever possible, the organization's goal is to keep kids off the street and reunify families. With the generous support of local organizations and individuals, Park Place Outreach has helped more than 6,200 area young people find emergency shelter and thousands more find stability through its non-residential programs. Park Place Outreach is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit http://parkplaceyes.org or join the group on Facebook (ParkPlace) and Twitter (@parkplaceyes)
