Mavuno Relocates USA Office to Impact Hub Seattle
Congo-focused nonprofit cites Seattle's vibrant scene of do-gooders and entrepreneurs as cause for move
The 501(c)(3) organization, which originally incorporated in Missouri in 2014, has established its new office in Impact Hub Seattle in Pioneer Square.
Co-founder Daniel Myatt, originally from the Pacific Northwest, cites Seattle's vibrant social impact sector as a key motivator for the move.
"When it comes to organizations and people that are focused on creating global change, Seattle is overflowing,"
Impact Hub Seattle is billed as "a coworking space, events space, and launch pad for purpose-driven ventures that create more value than they capture." Home to both nonprofit and for-profit social enterprises, Impact Hub Seattle was a natural fit for Mavuno.
"Mavuno is really about empowering communities in eastern Congo to end extreme poverty through business," says Myatt. "Whether it's a roadside vegetable stand or international exports, business is the most sustainable way out of poverty. That's why it's so great to be working alongside such a diverse and entrepreneurial group at Impact Hub."
Mavuno was co-founded in 2015 by Myatt, a former EOD officer and Afghanistan veteran, and David Masomo, a native of eastern Congo who grew up in the midst of DRC's bloody conflicts. They launched Mavuno as an expression of their mutual desire to bring about peace through grassroots economic empowerment.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is a large country in central Africa that has experienced continual conflict for decades. Consistently ranked as one of the least developed and poorest countries on earth, the DRC is plagued by poor governance and a host of militia groups that clash over mineral resources and ethnic tensions.
A video of Myatt's and Masomo's founding story can be found at https://youtu.be/
Nathan Johnson, VP of Communications
***@mavuno.org
