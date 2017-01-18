 
Intradiem Posts Record Growth in 2016

Momentum fueled by enterprise contact center adoption of automation
 
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Intradiem, the leading provider of Intraday Automation solutions to frontline workforces, including contact center, back-office, retail and field services, today announced  2016 as a record growth year, both in terms of revenue and the number of enterprise organizations that selected the company to power their intraday contact center processes.

Leaders in large enterprise contact centers need new levels of productivity and employee engagement to survive the growing complexities of operating these centers. As a result, they are increasingly turning to intraday automation as the foundation to do so.  "In 2016, we saw a significant increase in the number and scale of contact center automation initiatives, adding more customers and expansions last year than the two previous years combined," said Mark Morel, President  and COO of Intradiem. "As the market pioneer and the only company with a complete solution and proven change management methodology, it was exciting to see customer results and the interests really take off," added Morel.

Additionally, Intradiem saw momentum with existing customers expanding the scope of their contact center and back-office automation programs. "Visionary workforce management and operations leaders who challenged conventional wisdom with the vision of a real-time frontline are building on their initial successes and using Intradiem's solution in new and innovative ways. It's exciting to be on the forefront of such fundamental change," said Morel.

Intradiem expanded in all of its operating regions, including the U.S., Canada and Europe. The company's flexible, rules-driven platform provided customers the capability to invent new automation use cases, without the need to involve IT.

"Intradiem's growth and customer success continue to be driven by our expanding customer community. This community is a key reason why contact center leaders are changing the way they've operated for decades, with automation as the foundation," concluded Morel.

Fore more information, visit http://www.intradiem.com

