Quadratec Announces 'Instant Scan Technology' Now Available For 2017 Jeep Catalogs

Industry-First Application Offers Consumers Fast, Easy Way To Research And Purchase Products.
 
 
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Quadratec, Inc., a premier retailer of superior aftermarket Jeep and Truck products, today announced it has introduced a revolutionary, new shopping experience for enthusiasts of its popular Essentials catalog – the Quadratec App with Instant Scan Technology.

In an age of smartphones and tablets, this industry-first app functions as a personal shopping assistant to help customers instantly gain access to features like product videos, reviews, photos and instructions on any part in Quadratec's 2017 Essentials Catalogs. Customers can then add the products they want directly to their shopping cart with the tap of a button. Simply put, buying that special Jeep part or accessory has never been easier or faster.

"The scan function of our Quadratec app is exciting because it brings to life even more content than the catalog can show on a given page," said David Flogaus, Quadratec's Manager of Print Media. "Photos, videos and even installation instructions can be downloaded on the spot from your mobile device."

With the Quadratec Essentials Catalog App, customers will also have instant access to their order status at any time, as well as the ability to directly interact with their wish list to store or change out products. Additionally, customers can quickly link to Quadratec's website if they need assistance from a Jeep expert.

The app itself is easy to use for anyone. Just tap the 'Scan The Catalog' button and aim a smart phone or tablet camera at a Quadratec Essentials 2017 catalog page. The app will then deliver a 'Tap To Discover' icon above each product on the page. From there, customers can tap any product to see additional pictures, get more info, explore product videos, read reviews, and buy instantly.

"Being able to complete your purchase with just a few taps on the screen still feels almost like science fiction to me," Flogaus said. "As mobile device shopping grows, this feature provides the ultimate convenience for Quadratec customers."

The Quadratec Catalog App is free and now available from either the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT QUADRATEC –

Since 1990, Quadratec's mission is to always deliver Expert Advice and Unbeatable Prices to enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep® CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Quadratec's courteous factory-trained sales & customer service staff has the knowledge to make sure you, and your vehicle, get exactly what you need. Contact us at 800-745-2348 or http://www.quadratec.com/.

