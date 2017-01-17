News By Tag
Greendale YMCA to host Family Night on Feb. 16 to tout new services for children with autism
Based at 345 Greenwood, BCI is a company of behavioral clinicians specializing in the treatment of children with autism in Central Massachusetts. Typically, BCI works with children at their home or BCI headquarters. Through this special relationship, Greendale YMCA members with Autism, can receive one-to-one services from a BCBA therapist from BCI on site at the Greendale YMCA.
"This arrangement gives children with autism the opportunity to work with a BCBA therapist while utilizing the resources of our facility. It also provides parents with a chance to get a workout in while knowing their child is with a specialist with education and experience in working with children with autism," said Christina Puleo, executive director of the Greendale YMCA. "We can't thank BCI enough for offering their services as a benefit to our members."
"Children with autism rely heavily on routine. While that's largely a good thing, it also benefits them to try something new in a new location. Being able to receive their services outside their home or school at a place like the Y where they can engage in new activities greatly promotes learning and development,"
In addition to BCI, the Greendale YMCA "Family Night" program will include information about spring programs, after care and summer camp. Light refreshments will be served.
For questions about Family Night or spring programs, contact the Greendale YMCA at 508-852-6694. For questions about programs offered by BCI, please visit www.bciaba.com or call 508-363-0200.
About the Greendale YMCA:
Where Cause Meets Community. At the Greendale YMCA, strengthening community is our cause. The Greendale YMCA is an organization of men, women, and children sharing a commitment to nurture the potential of kids, promote healthy living, and foster a sense of social responsibility.
Opened in 1978, The Greendale YMCA is a not-for-profit charitable cause-driven organization conveniently located at 75 Shore Drive in North Worcester on Indian Lake. For information on programs and services, visit http://www.ymcaofcm.org/
About Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI)
Founded in 2002, BCI provides educational, behavioral, consultative and assessment services to children with autism and their families. These services are based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. It's BCI's goal to maximize individual potential, increase independence and enhance our clients' quality of life within their home, school and community.
BCI provides center- and home-based services through health insurance and is an approved provider of Specialty ABA Services for Early Intervention in Central Massachusetts. BCI's main care center, located at 345 Greenwood Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, offers intensive treatment for young children aged 3 to 6 years of age, an after-school program for all school-aged children and a weekend social skills program. In addition, BCI recently opened a second location in Fitchburg, Mass., in November 2016. BCI also provides in-home services within a one-hour radius of Worcester.
For complete information, visit http://bciaba.com or to arrange a consultation with a BCI clinician, please call (508) 363-0200.
