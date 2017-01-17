News By Tag
Tracey Hornbeck Joins Legacy Trust as CFO and COO
Experienced financial services leader and CFO Tracey Hornbeck has joined Legacy Trust as chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
"Tracey brings Legacy Trust to a new level with the depth and breadth of her experience and qualifications,"
"Tracey brings an entrepreneurial spirit to Legacy Trust. She is deeply rooted in West Michigan community and brings an incredible understanding of, and connections with, our community. We are delighted to welcome her to our team."
Hornbeck brings more than two decades of financial leadership and operational experience to Legacy Trust. She joined Old Kent Bank in 1996, working her way to regional chief financial officer and senior vice president of Fifth Third Bank. In this role, she served as strategic advisor to the executive team and had multi-state oversight for more than $16 billion in assets and more than 3,000 employees in Michigan, Indiana, Missouri and Northwest Ohio.
During her tenure at the bank, she had responsibility for over $1 billion in revenue across multiple lines of business in a broad sector of industries. Hornbeck has experience in strategic planning, forecasting, talent development, risk management and customer relationship management.
Her achievements have earned her recognition as a Top Woman in Finance, YWCA Woman of Achievement, Inforum Inner Circle Thought Leader and 40 Under 40 by the Grand Rapids Business Journal, among other notable recognitions.
Prior to Fifth Third, she was an investment analyst for Jackson National Life Insurance Co. in Lansing.
Active in the community, Hornbeck serves as secretary of the John Ball Zoo Board and on the board of the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology. She also volunteers with mentoring, STEM for Girls and Forest Hills Public Schools.
Hornbeck earned a bachelor of arts in accounting from Michigan State University. A native of Muskegon, she resides in Ada with her husband, Jon, and their three sons, Jacob, Matthew and Ryan.
About Legacy Trust
Legacy Trust is an independent, locally owned, Michigan-chartered bank that specializes in providing investment and wealth management services to individuals, families, foundations and non-profits in West Michigan. Legacy Trust delivers highly customized financial and investment solutions tailored to meet the unique situation of each client. For more information, visit us at www.legacygr.com.
