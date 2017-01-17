News By Tag
Bridgetown Trucking Moves to Union Seventy Center Business Park
Hilliker Corporation assists client with relocation from Chesterfield, Mo.
Bridgetown Trucking, a logistics company headquartered in Portland, Ore., recently moved its St. Louis warehouse to 3901 Union Blvd. in the Union Seventy Center Business Park. The 22,000-square-
Founded in 1999, Bridgetown Trucking focuses on air freight, flat bed and full truck loads, warehouse storage with pick and pack services, and order fulfillment. Their trucks cover more than 4,000 miles per day, and the company more than 100 employees with 12 located in St. Louis. According to Bridgetown Trucking president Dave Chalmers, the company wanted a warehouse closer to downtown and the airport to facilitate easier distribution. He added that, with the move and expanded facility, Bridgetown Trucking will be hiring more drivers.
The Union Seventy Center Business Park totals approximately 161 acres, and the main plant building has approximately 2.70 million square feet of finished space. The business park is located between downtown St. Louis and Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.
Hilliker Corporation's agent Brendan O'Brien represented the tenant, Bridgetown Trucking, and the landlord, Union Seventy Center Business Park.
Hilliker Corporation, which targets regional and national entrepreneurs, is St. Louis' largest locally owned independent commercial real estate company located at 1401 S. Brentwood Blvd. The firm's agents, who each average over 15 years of experience, have completed more than 10,000 sales and leases for industrial, office, retail and institutional clients since its inception in 1985. For more information, contact Brendan O'Brien at (314) 781-0001 or visit their website at http://www.hillikercorp.com.
