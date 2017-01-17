News By Tag
KTGY-designed Muir Pointe in Hercules Expects to Open Models in Early 2017
Situated on the beautiful San Pablo Bay and surrounded by parks and natural open spaces, Muir Pointe offers a timeless collection of five highly customizable home designs to choose from in a variety of architectural styles. Muir Pointe features a stunning all-new collection of two- and three-story homes ranging in size from 2,017 to 2,651 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two-and-one-
The new homes of Muir Pointe are designed to capture the charm and appeal of the historic neighborhoods in the area. Most of the homes will feature large decks or porches allowing the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living. The plans offer traditional first-floor living and dedicated bedroom suites, perfect for guests or multi-generational families. The three-story homes are ideally situated to take advantage of Bay views with a double balcony, great rooms, and master bedrooms situated to the front. Some of the community amenities include children's play area, soccer field, picnic and community garden areas and outdoor exercise area.
"The new homes of Muir Pointe encapsulate all that we have learned from years of devotion to developing the charm and appeal of Central Hercules," said KTGY Chairman Jill Williams, AIA. "We walked the existing neighborhoods with the City's Design Review leaders and collaborated on how to build upon the City's success."
Williams adds, "Muir Pointe was a great opportunity to merge historical references with energy efficient, current design trends. The new homes are one more step forward to achieving the City of Hercules' vision for a vibrant TOD."
For more information on this new waterfront community, see http://www.taylormorrison.com/
About Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a leading national builder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. Taylor Morrison builds and develops distinctive communities from coast to coast, serving a wide array of homeowners aimed mainly at first-time, move-up, luxury and 55 or better customers. Darling Homes builds communities in Texas, catering to move-up and luxury homebuyers seeking a personalized building experience. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes, please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Call 888.456.KTGY or visit www.ktgy.com (http://ktgy.com/
Contact
Anne Monaghan / Monaghan Communications
***@monaghanpr.com
