Experience a Night at the Museum Gala 2017
Enjoy endless hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, historic re-enactments and amazing auction items. Along the way, discover extinct animals and figures of Florida history come to life. It's not a figment of your imagination, just a night of wonder to raise funds as the new combined museum rolls out a comprehensive plan to bring new exhibits, expanded programming and much more excitement to benefit the Southwest Florida community and visitors of all ages.
At Night at the Museum Gala 2017, you can personally ask Ponce de Leon about his fountain of youth, but he might scoff at the notion and instead dwell on details of the Calusa incursion that drove him from Southwest Florida. Jacob Summerlin, the King of the Crackers, will regale you with tales of how he became one of the wealthiest Floridians by the age of 40 raising cattle in the Peace and Kissimmee River valleys.
Along with all the mystery, magic and mischief that has made the Imagine Gala an annual social calendar "must do," lucky attendees will find themselves planning for luxury vacations, chef's table dinners and other opulent auction prizes, which in past years have included a Steamboat Springs cabin getaway, fabulous Caribbean vacations and even an opportunity to dive on the U.S.S. Mohawk with the stars of the Animal Planet series "Tanked."
Many levels of sponsorship are available, offering exciting promotional opportunities, gala tickets, family memberships and fun packs and more. All money raised at the event benefits The Imaginarium Group, a 501(C)(3) organization that supports the Imaginarium and the SWFL Museum of History in raising exhibit and education program funds.
About the Imaginarium Science Center
The Imaginarium Science Center is a family-friendly science center and aquarium offering fun interactive exhibits and a 3-D theatre. The mission is to engage guests in the exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) through hands-on exhibit experiences and educational programs that further the understanding of the natural and human-made world, foster an appreciation for Southwest Florida's unique environment and natural waterways, and nurture intellectual curiosity, discovery, and innovation. For more information, visit www.i-sci.org.
About the SWFL Museum of History
The Southwest Florida Museum of History is dedicated to the collection, preservation, and interpretation of history and traditions, with particular emphasis on Fort Myers and Southwest Florida. Exhibits showcase the region's rich history, from prehistoric to modern day.
Two great museums come together!
The Imaginarium Science Center and the SWFL Museum of History have now become one incredible museum experience. The Group's mission is to stimulate understanding of the world through exploration of the sciences, arts and humanities. Dedicated to the collection, preservation, and interpretation of history and traditions, with particular emphasis on Fort Myers and Southwest Florida.
