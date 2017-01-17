Country(s)
Commercial Release of Autocase for Buildings
NEW YORK - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Impact Infrastructure is proud to announce the commercial release of Autocase for Buildings, a software that uses triple bottom line cost benefit analysis (TBL-CBA) to quantify the financial, social, and environmental impacts of green buildings. This version is specifically designed to automate the analysis required for the new LEED pilot credit, Informing Design Using Triple Bottom Line Analysis, demonstrating the triple bottom line of LEED and is the first step towards fully incorporating economics into LEED.
The requirements of the credit are to conduct triple bottom line cost-benefit analysis (TBL-CBA) on at least six LEED credits. This includes analyzing the financial/economic, environmental, and social costs and benefits associated with the selected credits. By measuring incremental benefits and costs of various designs and LEED credits pursued, a project team can determine and communicate the overall value of the sustainable design, assess and prioritize the individual LEED credits to support more impactful design, understand TBL trade-offs, and cost-justify design decisions.
"We hope that Autocase technology will become a driving force in transforming the way buildings are built, designed and operated," said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC. "Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, creating a healthier environment, and reducing operating costs while prioritizing sustainable practices. Through the use of Autocase, we are increasing the number of green buildings and getting closer to USGBC's goal to outpace conventional buildings, while being environmentally and socially responsible, and improving the quality of life for generations to come."
By utilizing Autocase, LEED project teams can do a cost-benefit analysis in advance of project completion to determine which design scenarios will create optimal returns while earning extra points toward LEED certification.
Impact Infrastructure creates standardized software applications to promote the development of more sustainable and resilient communities. Autocase is a cloud-based solution that works with engineering, architecture, and design software and uses design information to quantify the financial, economic, social, and environmental value of infrastructure and building projects. For more information, visit the website www.impactinfrastructure.com.
