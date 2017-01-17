Yeshua Alexander releases hip hop single 'Dream' feat. Ne-Yo

YA

-- The hip hop artist known as Yeshua Alexander (AKA "yA") has released his latest official single, "Dream" feat. Ne-Yo. The track has been proudly published on the yA Music Group LLC independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Packed with boom bap and featuring top-shelf urban poetry from yA as well as white-hot vocals by Ne-Yo, "Dream" is a single which will turn the heads of hip hop fans in every underground scene.Asked to cite some main artistic influences, yA balks, writing: "I do music in all genres. You can't just say I'm a rapper because one day I may feel like doing a country song, then the next day something pop, or R&B."This open-mindedness is present in "Dream" and results in a multifaceted, highly textured track with plenty of color and evocation."I love music from all over," writes Yeshua Alexander. "I'm in tune with my soul and my emotions. I write and sing what I feel!"Alexander's creative process isn't new to him, and in fact didn't necessarily begin with him. A man with music in his blood, he credits his dad with showing him the spark."I have been involved in music since the day I was born," he writes. "My father who has passed away, as much as I can remember of him, he would always be singing, playing the guitar and piano around the house."But it's not just about family, he insists."Everyone I'm around is influencing the way I do music."Originally from Lincoln County, GA, Yeshua Alexander's most prominent album is "Evolution,"dropped in September of 2015. The LP features nearly an hour's worth of music in 15 original tracks. It has received radio circulation and plentiful accolades online, and continues to rack up fans going into 2017. He is rumored to have recorded eight albums and 50 solo singles ready to be released over the coming months.Asked to comment on the theme of his new single, "Dream," yA writes, "The message I want to send is this: enjoy life no matter how hard your situation may appear to be; try to live life to the fullest; live every day like there's no tomorrow!"Yeshua Alexander's single, "Wait," was created with Lil Uzi Vert, who was featured on the #1 Billboard single, "Bad and Boujee." Another yA album, one inspired by his daughter, Nya, is titled "Concrete Rose" and due for release on 17 July 2017, Nya's birthday. Two more records, a pop album called "Coexist" and another hip-hop record, "Madness," will drop on 3 March 2017."Dream" by Yeshua Alexander is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music retailers soon.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com