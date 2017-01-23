 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Silicon Beach Code School Offers First 100 Students Free Tuition

 
 
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- higher.team (HDT) a new code school in Silicon Beach Los Angeles has launched with veteran software engineer Andrew Arrow teaching the students. In order to apply students must pass a basic programming task to even submit their application. Once in they join a slack network and work as an intern in a real internet startup. "There are no classes or lectures, just chatting on slack and working on real projects. I like to throw students into the deep end." says Arrow.

"I give them assignments just beyond their abilities and they struggle, they ask questions, they spend hours beating their heads against walls, but that's how you learn."

Computer Science departments at major universities have PhD and masters programs but these are not like Code Schools. Code schools teach real world code and allow students to become full stack web developers who can create just about any software. Can anyone learn to code? That's the million dollar question. And in the case of higher.team it's the $50,000 question. This school is charging 50k for a two year program but the first 100 students are getting in for free.

This started with Andrew's desire to teach computer programming. He started teaching for free but noticed the quality of the students was poor. He wanted very serious MBA type students ready to commit to something for 2 years and really apply yourself. So the answer is yes, anyone can learn to code if they are smart enough to goto MBA school. And isn't code school a better idea? Think of a foreman on a building site of a major skyscraper. He knows how to talk to the electrician, the plumber, the concrete guy, etc. MBA school sends you out to be the foreman of a building but you have no idea what the electrician, the plumber, and the concrete guys are actually doing all day.

More info available at https://higher.team

Andrew Arrow
***@higher.team
