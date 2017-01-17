News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Lab Theater Presents Burn This by Lanford Wilson
"Part love story, part comedy, part drama, Burn This is exciting for audiences and for actors alike. Full of layers, shadows, and subtext, the play is a feast for theater-goers hungry for a rich night of entertainment,"
Director Anne Dodd notes, "Lanford Wilson is one of our most literate playwrights. His works are dense with the glory of vocabulary. He is particularly adept at the creation of the lonely and the displaced. This is a play about passion and loss and the capability we all possess to truly come alive when we are set on fire by love or creativity."
The show stars Paul Graffy (The Best Man, Stage Kiss), Annette Trossbach (Stage Kiss, My Brilliant Divorce), Rob Green (The Graduate, Death of a Salesman), and Brandon Somers who makes his Lab Theater debut.
Burn This opens on Feb. 3 with an opening night reception at 7:15pm. Performances are on Feb. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25 at 8 p.m. and on Feb. 12, 19, and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through laboratorytheaterflorida.com or by calling (239)218-0481. The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located in the Historic KIWANIS Hall at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901.
Individual Show Ticket Pricing:
$21 for adults and $10 for students online, in advance, or $25 for adults and $12 for students at the door. The theater also offers senior and military discount tickets for Thursday performances, $18.50 online in advance. All tickets are available at http://LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com or by calling (239)218-0481.
ABOUT THE LAB:
The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, and features and challenges local performers of various skill levels.
PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT: https://www.mediafire.com/
Photo credit: Mila Bridger.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse