The Lab Theater Presents Burn This by Lanford Wilson

L to R -- Rob Green, Brandon Somers, Annette Trossbach, Paul Graffy

-- The Laboratory Theater of Florida is thrilled to presentby Lanford Wilson, just months before its upcoming New York City Broadway revival. Set in the bohemian world of lower New York City, this vivid story exposes the emotional isolation of Anna and Pale, two outcasts who meet in the wake of the accidental death of Robbie. Their determined struggle toward emotional honesty and liberation exemplifies the humor and complexity of all of Lanford Wilson's work and confirms his standing as one of America's greatest playwrights."Part love story, part comedy, part drama,is exciting for audiences and for actors alike. Full of layers, shadows, and subtext, the play is a feast for theater-goers hungry for a rich night of entertainment,"saysDirectornotes, "Lanford Wilson is one of our most literate playwrights. His works are dense with the glory of vocabulary. He is particularly adept at the creation of the lonely and the displaced. This is a play about passion and loss and the capability we all possess to truly come alive when we are set on fire by love or creativity."The show stars),),), andwho makes his Lab Theater debut.opens on Feb. 3 with an opening night reception at 7:15pm. Performances are on Feb. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25 at 8 p.m. and on Feb. 12, 19, and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available through laboratorytheaterflorida.com or by calling (239)218-0481. The Laboratory Theater of Florida is located in the Historic KIWANIS Hall at 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901.Individual Show Ticket Pricing:$21 for adults and $10 for students online, in advance, or $25 for adults and $12 for students at the door. The theater also offers senior and military discount tickets for Thursday performances, $18.50 online in advance. All tickets are available at http://LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com or by calling (239)218-0481.The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, and features and challenges local performers of various skill levels.https://www.mediafire.com/folder/cp4f7c8gcq8tu/Burn_ThisMila Bridger.