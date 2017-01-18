 
News By Tag
* Saga
* Thelonious Martin
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Saga & Thelonious Martin - Molotov (Album)

"Grab Your Bottle, Tie That Rag At The Top, Grab That Lighter...Light That M@ther F#cker!"
 
 
Molotov (Album Cover)
Molotov (Album Cover)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Saga
* Thelonious Martin

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Projects

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Molotov represents the best elements of its creators, Brooklyn rapper, Saga and Chicago producer, Thelonious Martin. The rhymes are potent and powerful, taking down everyone from cynics to haters, wack emcees, and inner demons. And the instrumentals serve to bring those words to life by way of head-nodding percussion, and slick sample flips.

Because it was crafted by one rapper and one producer, Molotov is especially effective, and have made it clear why their approach works so well, especially as a duo. The 12 tracks move in and out of each other seamlessly, while tackling a variety of sounds and subject matter, all with an effective supporting cast of notable features. Like the one-two punch of the straight-up banger "Karma," which features a fired-up Freddie Gibbs, and the Fashawn-assisted lead single, "Yesterday."

"With Molotov, it was about maintaining the level of quality I'm known for," the producer says, noting that it all started with the two sending tracks back and forth. "As the project was coming along, we started building the proper chemistry to make this special."

Saga agreed, calling the project's conception "organic." It was that unrestrained vibe that he says "allowed me to be free with my thought process, and write for the moment." As a result, he was able to explore new and intriguing ideas, like how "chaos is the end result of a long process of inner discontent within our own lives." And you can hear him eloquently rhyme about this subject on "Misunderstood," his favorite cut on the 12 track LP.

And the music doesn't stop with Molotov's release in February. The album will also be available on vinyl in April, courtesy of Coalmine Records. This falls prior to the duo's departure for Europe, where they will embark on a multi-city tour in promotion for the LP, in late May/early June.

As for Molotov's official release date, the album will be available through all major digital retailers and streaming outlets on February 17, via Saga 718/EMPIRE.

Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Mongolian Cashmere
03. Yesterday (feat. Fashawn)
04. Misunderstood
05. Karma (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
06. Where We Live (Brooklyn)
07. Out There
08. Never Mind (feat. The Mind)
09. Not Today
10. All I Know (feat. Rapper Big Pooh)
11. They Don't Know
12. Outro

iTunes (Pre-Order): https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/molotov/id1196447977

Contact
Diamond Media 360
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Saga 718/EMPIRE
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Saga, Thelonious Martin
Industry:Music
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diamond Media 360 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share