Saga & Thelonious Martin - Molotov (Album)

"Grab Your Bottle, Tie That Rag At The Top, Grab That Lighter...Light That M@ther F#cker!"

Molotov (Album Cover)

--represents the best elements of its creators, Brooklyn rapper,and Chicago producer,. The rhymes are potent and powerful, taking down everyone from cynics to haters, wack emcees, and inner demons. And the instrumentals serve to bring those words to life by way of head-nodding percussion, and slick sample flips.Because it was crafted by one rapper and one producer,is especially effective, and have made it clear why their approach works so well, especially as a duo. The 12 tracks move in and out of each other seamlessly, while tackling a variety of sounds and subject matter, all with an effective supporting cast of notable features. Like the one-two punch of the straight-up banger "Karma," which features a fired-up Freddie Gibbs, and the Fashawn-assisted lead single, "Yesterday.""With, it was about maintaining the level of quality I'm known for," the producer says, noting that it all started with the two sending tracks back and forth. "As the project was coming along, we started building the proper chemistry to make this special."Saga agreed, calling the project's conception "organic." It was that unrestrained vibe that he says "allowed me to be free with my thought process, and write for the moment." As a result, he was able to explore new and intriguing ideas, like how "chaos is the end result of a long process of inner discontent within our own lives." And you can hear him eloquently rhyme about this subject on "Misunderstood,"his favorite cut on the 12 track LP.And the music doesn't stop with's release in February. The album will also be available on vinyl in April, courtesy of Coalmine Records. This falls prior to the duo's departure for Europe, where they will embark on a multi-city tour in promotion for the LP, in late May/early June.As for's official release date, the album will be available through all major digital retailers and streaming outlets on February 17, via Saga 718/EMPIRE.01. Intro02. Mongolian Cashmere03. Yesterday (feat. Fashawn)04. Misunderstood05. Karma (feat. Freddie Gibbs)06. Where We Live (Brooklyn)07. Out There08. Never Mind (feat. The Mind)09. Not Today10. All I Know (feat. Rapper Big Pooh)11. They Don't Know12. Outro