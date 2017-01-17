Country(s)
Targeto Launches a BETA version for Cross-Network, People-Based Marketing Platform
A single web-based application that facilitates custom-Audience campaign across Google AdWords, Facebook Ads, Twitter Ads and Yahoo Gemini Ads.
The product could be viewed as a part of the ongoing effort of our CEO - Jay Thakkar, to render the task of engaging their customers' attention easier for businesses of any size.
Jay has shown considerable insight into the product design, making use of the experience he garnered from his previous ventures which were greeted with open-armed enthusiasm by customers, and the spirit of innovation that has enabled us to bring precision marketing suite into reality.
Our suite includes,
Cross-network campaign management
Sync contacts across all networks
Integration of Targeto with 700+ apps through Zapier
Support for rich media ads
Advance reporting on all ad campaigns &
Call-tracking
Thus, with Targeto, the user can accomplish all these tasks in just a few clicks given the comprehensiveness that all these features lend it.
Ease in operations is one thing, being efficacious is quite another. It works superbly well to seamlessly establish client-customer interaction in a hassle-free manner on all the platforms it is meant for.
It is this relationship that goes a long way toward establishing customer loyalty.
To know more about us, kindly visit us
Finally, please note that the users can register with us for Beta version and use it till February 28, 2017.
Targeto Inc
***@targeto.io
