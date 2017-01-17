 
United Premier Soccer League Announces Northeast Conference Expansion

Massachusetts-based Paul Lapointe Named UPSL Northeast Conference Manager
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) has named Paul LaPointe manager of the league's new Northeast Conference, which is set to kick off later this year.

LaPointe, 53, is a long-time soccer club owner (Massachusetts Twisters) and director of the American Indoor Soccer League (AISL), which is based in Massachusetts. Lapointe is well known in Western Massachusetts as the owner of an automobile dealership and repair facility.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The UPSL is growing at a solid pace and we need the right people on our side who understand the landscape of American soccer. Paul Lapointe is a solid addition for us from a management perspective. He's been in the game for decades, understands our mission as a league and is committed to the process of immediately opening the eastern side of the United States for the UPSL. We are very excited to have him on board, we wish him the best of success with his new role and look forward to a long-term relationship."

The UPSL Northeast Conference will begin play with the 2017 Fall Season.

"We will be making several announcements over the coming weeks in relation to UPSL Northeast Conference expansion and new corporate partners," Skwara said.

UPSL Northeast Conference Manager Paul LaPointe said, "The footprint that the UPSL has put down on paper, I looked at it and said, 'You guys are on to something.' Low-cost regionalization and paying attention to how close teams are to one another so you can build in those rivals without people stepping on each-others' toes in the marketplace."

LaPointe will promote UPSL's Pro Development structure to local teams and clubs that fit with the league's model, and work to secure sponsorships, among his other roles.

"This is an amazing opportunity, and I am humbled and honored to support the UPSL's efforts to be a top-flight league in the United States," Lapointe said. "I'm excited to represent new membership expansion out of the Northeast from the benches to the board rooms."

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found on our website (http://www.upslsoccer.com) or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
