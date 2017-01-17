News By Tag
Houston Safari Club Annual Convention A Rousing Success
The Saturday night Gala included the auction of the coveted Texas Desert Bighorn Sheep Reserve Tag. The tag was sold for an incredible $120,000 - the second highest bid ever for this tag. Awarded by Texas Parks and Wildlife, the majority of the proceeds are donated back to the Texas Desert Bighorn sheep program.
"A big thanks to all our exhibitors and donors for making this year's convention and expo a resounding success, said JD Burrows, this year's Convention Chair. "Visitors this year saw some of the most diverse adventure opportunities, and met professional guides and hunters from around the world". Among the many events held this weekend, our guests enjoyed live music, side-splitting laughter from comedian Jason Hewlett, and inspirational words from Shane Mahoney (Conservation Vision) and Wayne LaPierre (NRA). HSC hosted the Youth Wildlife Conservation Education (YWCE) program again this year, and together with educators, continued to bring lessons from the great outdoors to high-school students in the Houston area. Finally, through the kindness of our donors, sponsors and bidders HSC was able to generate the much needed funds to continue our missions of education, conservation, and defending hunters' rights. Burrows added, "I want to thank everyone involved, and especially our loyal exhibitors, donors, and volunteers for their generosity and dedication, as we all stepped "Into the Wild".
Beginning January 2018, this landmark annual HSC event will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, TX. The move allows HSC to accommodate the ever-expanding list of exhibitors that wish to be part of the annual event. The new location affords 104,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space at a central location within Houston. The newly redesigned convention center and adjacent plazas are a destination for locals and tourists. Education programs and evening fundraising events will be hosted by Hilton-Americas Houston Hotel. For those visitors that enjoyed our 2017 expo, just wait to see what we have in-store for 2018. Please join us January 26-29, 2017, for our 46th year.
About Houston Safari Club
Houston Safari Club (HSC) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the protection of hunters' rights. In addition, HSC proudly provides one of the largest scholarship programs of its kind, through its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, the American Conservation and Education Society (ACES). HSC and ACES are independent organizations, are not affiliated with Safari Club International (SCI) or its affiliates and is not a chapter or affiliate of any other organization. Visit our website at houstonsafariclub.org, or call 713.623.8844 for more information.
