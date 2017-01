66 Raw Radio Invites you to Join us for the Bigga Rankin Street N Greet Tour (Baltimore/DMV Edition)

streetNgreet

Contact

Nate Anderson

***@66raw.com Nate Anderson

End

-- 66RAW will join Team Bigga Rankin to hold an exclusive National Meet & Greet and networking event known as Bigga Rankin's "Street N Greet Tour" on January 25, 2017 from 9pm-1am at 66 Raw Radio Studio's SkyRoom Events Space. This event will be broadcasted Live on the world famous 66RAW Radio platform and hosted by Bigga Rankin himself & Co-Hosted by 66RAW Radio's WildChild DNA.This event will feature some of today's hottest rising hip hop stars. All Media, Bloggers, Artist, DJ's. Tastemakers, Entertainers and Music Lovers are invited and welcome to come out and meet Bigga Rankin, Mista Cain, Colonel Loud ('California'), Que ('O.G. Bobby Johnson'), Juko, Tone Tone, Balize, Dee Boi and DC's own Noochie. This event is powered by Hunter Promotions & 66RAW Radio. Prepare yourself for the Street N Greet tour Baltimore/DMV Edition.*Additional artists to be announced.*Early Arrival Suggested*Cash Bar Available*This is a No Smoking VenueFor any media interview inquiries please RSVP with your media outlet name, contact and request to info@66RAW.com. You can also go on http://www.66raw.com 66RAW Radio Studio's Sky Room is located at: 6669 Security Blvd Ste. 200 Baltimore, MD 21207