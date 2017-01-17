News By Tag
66 Raw Radio Invites you to Join us for the Bigga Rankin Street N Greet Tour (Baltimore/DMV Edition)
This event will feature some of today's hottest rising hip hop stars. All Media, Bloggers, Artist, DJ's. Tastemakers, Entertainers and Music Lovers are invited and welcome to come out and meet Bigga Rankin, Mista Cain, Colonel Loud ('California')
*Additional artists to be announced.
*Early Arrival Suggested
*Cash Bar Available
*This is a No Smoking Venue
For any media interview inquiries please RSVP with your media outlet name, contact and request to info@66RAW.com. You can also go on http://www.66raw.com
66RAW Radio Studio's Sky Room is located at: 6669 Security Blvd Ste. 200 Baltimore, MD 21207
Contact
Nate Anderson
***@66raw.com
End
