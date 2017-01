Stark Sound Lab releases new album 'The Keepers'

Stark Sound Lab has just released 'The Keepers', an epic tale of space, time and deliverance.

-- Stark Sound Lab (SSL), a Moog inspired experimental electronic music project that creates Progressive Rock music and soundtracks, has just released its second album of 2017 'The Keepers'.The Keepers is an epic tale of space, time and deliverance. From Galaxy, Particles and Time, to Event Horizon and The Keepers, this album tells the story.Keeping true to Stark Sound Lab style, many of the sounds featured on this record were created using vintage Moog instruments.The Keepers brings you insight into the minds of Stark Sound Lab.Recorded, mixed and engineered at Stark Studios, Oakville, Ontario.Composed by Stark Sound LabAlbum Art by SpaDogsArranged by Andy StarkPerformed by Andy StarkDigital Distribution - Stark RecordsThe Stark Sound Lab story began in Marin County and San Francisco, California, 1968, when the fledgling Moog synthesizer was just becoming part of the mainstream. The late 1970s brought SSL to the North Bay. Now Stark Sound Lab writes, performs and produces music in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.The true effect of SSL is in the experience of listening. The Keepers is now available from over 700 digital music stores online worldwide.-Primrose CornwallStaff WriterStark Recordsat iTunes –Canada: https://itunes.apple.com/ ca/artist/stark- sound-lab/id1157... At Amazon -USA: https://www.amazon.com/ s?rh=n%3A163856011% 2Ck%3Astark+ sou... Official Website –Facebook and Twitter –