Falcon Global Acquisitions Inks $300 Million Modular Development Deal In Paradise
This will be one of various real estate development deals globally that Falcon will undertake utilizing modular construction. The potential revenue from this particular real estate development deal is estimated to be well over US$300 million.
"We are very excited about the Bahamas project using the modular construction technology as well as incorporating the solar that our subsidiary Horton Global Industries has currently. This will surely be one of many real estate development projects that we will joint venture on with developers and land owners worldwide. Our team is focused on manufacturing in America and putting Made in America on our products." Stated Louis Velazquez, Managing Partner of Falcon Global Acquisitions.
"The innovation that we are looking to bring forward from our talented team at Horton Global Industries in the modular manufacturing sector I have little doubt will be revolutionary for the industry. We are making it a point to expand our modular manufacturing business globally while adding to not taking away from the environment."
About Falcon Global Acquisitions
Falcon Global Acquisitions is a private equity firm that focuses on the acquisition of underperforming assets in need of restructuring. The combined experience of the core management team of Falcon ranges from securities and international business law, domestic and international logistics, domestic and international finance, commercial real estate, mergers and acquisitions, and spans well over 100 years.
Falcon Global Acquisitions LLC also provides clients with various consulting services ranging from corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and commercial real estate.
For more information on FGA go to http://www.falconglobalacquisitions.com
About Horton Global Industries
Horton Global Industries is a manufacturing company that is in the business of manufacturing both residential and commercial modular units which incorporate green technology to achieve Net Zero Standards. Horton is also involved in the manufacturing and sales of cargo haulers, toy trailers and campers. Horton works closely with developers, governments and land owners in the development of affordable, middle market and high end modular homes. As well as both small and large scale commercial projects all incorporating innovative modular construction. This is both domestically and internationally.
For more information on HGI go to www.hortonglobalindustries.com
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, and qualification under the securities laws of any such state.
This press release contains forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Sarah Jasper
Media Relations
352-593-8248
Contact
Falcon Global Acquisitions
352-593-8248
***@falconglobalacquisitions.com
