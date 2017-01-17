News By Tag
* Sports
* Fitness
* 5k
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Spectrum Sports Creates "Run The City 5K"
IOA to sponsor San Diego's Largest Office Party run to help companies thrive by making their employees the best they can be.
IOA Run the City 5K will ignite excitement about fitness and health in the business community, bringing together teams of all fitness levels to improve their health in a fun way. According to the American Diabetes Association, at least 2.5 hours of aerobic activity each eek could prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
"With over 80% of employees in the U.S. not exercising regularly, Spectrum Sports is taking the initiative to promote the value and importance of corporate wellness," said Mike Bone, Race Director of Spectrum Sports. "By creating our partnership with IOA, we are reaffirming our commitment to reduce the rising stress levels of corporate communities.
"Our community-oriented race will provide the opportunity to build strong employee morale and relationships, while allowing organizations to take pleasure in the evening as a whole," added Bone.
The event will benefit the America Diabetes Association's Greater San Diego Area, who will be involved in recruiting teams and assisting in educating the community to the benefits of exercise and stress reducing activities provided by the IOA Run the City 5K. The ADA knows that getting motivated is half the battle, which is why they offer strategies and ideas for taking the first step toward better health through daily activity.
The IOA Run the City 5k features a nighttime run followed by live entertainment and a beer garden for participants to enjoy. The race will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to finish up by 9 p.m.
Entry Fees:
The entry fee will start at $30 and will increase to $40 over time. Participants are encouraged to register for the race quickly before it sells out.
For more information about the IOA Run the City 5k and other upcoming races, please visit: www.runthecity5k.com (http://www.spectrumsports.net/
ABOUT SPECTRUM SPORTS MANAGEMENT, INC.
As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: spectrumsports.net.
ABOUT INSURANCE OFFICE OF AMERICA (IOA)
A full-service insurance agency founded in 1988, the Insurance Office of America (IOA) is one of the fastest growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal's Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report, and it is ranked 25th on Business Insurance's 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business List. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has over 50 branch offices in the U.S. and an international office in London. With more than 1,000 associates, IOA specializes in providing insurance solutions for businesses in many diverse industries.
Contact
Blaze PR
***@blazepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse