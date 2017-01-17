Epiphany Pilates Announces Hometown Heroes Program

New program at local Pilates studio honors hometown heroes, including first responders, active duty military and teachers.

Epiphany Pilates offers Pilates, barre and yoga classes.

Contact

Epiphany Pilates

***@epiphanypilates.com Epiphany Pilates

End

-- Epiphany Pilates announces a new Hometown Heroes Program, which is open to first responders - police, firefighters, and EMTs; active duty military and their spouses; K-12 teachers; and, registered nurses."For long time, we have strived to find ways to say 'thank you' to those in our community who selflessly serve the public on a day-to-day basis," explains Eurona Tilley, the owner of Epiphany Pilates. "As the wife of a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, I am honored and pleased to give back to these brave men and women whose sacrifices often go unnoticed."Each hometown hero is eligible to receive 10% off monthly membership fees. "Our hope is that they find a place to restore, rejuvenate, and strengthen their bodies at the studio," she continues.Epiphany Pilates offers a range of Pilates, barre fitness, and yoga classes; a prenatal and postnatal Pilates program for expectant and new moms; as well as, private and semi-private Pilates training. Since opening its doors three years ago, Epiphany Pilates has become the best-kept secret in the area with its small class sizes, individualized attention, and warm and friendly atmosphere.Those eligible for the Epiphany Pilates Hometown Heroes program are encouraged to contact the studio for additional information.