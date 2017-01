Valeo Innovation Challenge Registration Ends February 17

Organizers Extend Deadline for Fourth Annual Student Team Event

Entry Deadline for the 2017 Valeo Innovation Challenge is February 17.

-- Students wishing to register for the fourth annual Valeo Innovation Challenge now have two additional weeks to do so: the deadline for submitting applications has been extended until noon (CET) on February 17, 2017.This year, many students asked to have a few extra days to put together a team they hope can win this year's contest. The Valeo Innovation Challenge organizers have therefore extended the registration deadline for the first phase to February 17, 2017.Valeo's innovation contest is one of the most ambitious in the world today because it invites students to start from scratch and come up with anor athat will make automobiles greener, more intuitive and more fun by 2030.The Challenge offers students an opportunity to take part in a unique adventure. The best team in each category will take home a grand prize of €100,000! In addition, the first-place team in thecategory will be able to join a start-up incubator to give their innovative project a further boost in its development.To take advantage of this unique opportunity, students need to finalize their application as follows:Two to five people per teamA team leaderA first draft of the projectStudents worldwide can learn more and register for the contest:· The official website: https://valeoinnovationchallenge.valeo.com/ · Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ Valeo.Group Teams formed and projects submitted24 semi-finalist teams announcedTeams each given €5,000 to develop their projectEight finalist teams announcedProjects presented and winners announcedValeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of COemissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2015, the Group generated sales of €14.5 billion and invested over 10% of its original equipment sales in research and development. Valeo has 148 plants, 19 research centers, 35 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employs 88,800 people in 32 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index.www.valeo.com