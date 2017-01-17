News By Tag
Valeo Innovation Challenge Registration Ends February 17
Organizers Extend Deadline for Fourth Annual Student Team Event
This year, many students asked to have a few extra days to put together a team they hope can win this year's contest. The Valeo Innovation Challenge organizers have therefore extended the registration deadline for the first phase to February 17, 2017.
Valeo's innovation contest is one of the most ambitious in the world today because it invites students to start from scratch and come up with an "idea for new ways of using cars" or a "technological innovation" that will make automobiles greener, more intuitive and more fun by 2030.
The Challenge offers students an opportunity to take part in a unique adventure. The best team in each category will take home a grand prize of €100,000! In addition, the first-place team in the technological innovation category will be able to join a start-up incubator to give their innovative project a further boost in its development.
To take advantage of this unique opportunity, students need to finalize their application as follows:
Two to five people per team
A team leader
A first draft of the project
Students worldwide can learn more and register for the contest:
· The official website: https://valeoinnovationchallenge.valeo.com/
· Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/
Timetable
October 14, 2016 – February 17, 2017 Teams formed and projects submitted
March 24, 2017 24 semi-finalist teams announced
March 25, 2017 – July 13, 2017 Teams each given €5,000 to develop their project
September 13, 2017 Eight finalist teams announced
October 26 and 27, 2017 Projects presented and winners announced
Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2015, the Group generated sales of €14.5 billion and invested over 10% of its original equipment sales in research and development. Valeo has 148 plants, 19 research centers, 35 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employs 88,800 people in 32 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index.
www.valeo.com
Contact
Daniel Saad
***@valeo.com
