Howard Stein Hudson recognizes Luciano Rabito, P.E. with promotion to Associate
A nationally recognized expert in roadway design and in particular Complete Streets, Rabito serves as a member of the National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP Panel) 17-81.
Rabito worked closely with Secretary Pollack to create the Complete Streets Funding Program enabling municipalities to receive funding for Complete Streets Projects. Additionally, he managed the development of MassDOT's Separated Bike Lane Planning and Design Guide, which attained national recognition. He is currently developing Complete Streets solutions for the reconstruction of Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, Plantation Street in Worcester, and Mount Auburn Street in Cambridge.
Graduating from Tufts University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1991, Rabito is also a registered Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and a member of the Association of Pedestrian and Bicycle Professionals (APBP). He joined HSH in June of 2016 as the Manager of Complete Streets.
"Lou has been a valuable addition to our staff, adding more depth and knowledge of both local and national practices to our growing Complete Streets practice. His promotion to Associate of the firm reflects his valuable contributions both to advancing our projects and also to mentoring our staff," said Keri Pyke, P.E., PTOE, Principal of Transportation Planning.
"The work we are doing with Complete Streets is exciting and I am energized by the support and expertise of the team here at HSH," said Rabito.
About Howard Stein Hudson
Founded in 1987, Howard Stein Hudson delivers planning and engineering solutions for municipalities, agencies, developers and institutions. Our collaborative spirit and expertise provide the foundation for successful implementation of modern, cost-effective, and sustainable projects. Our expertise helps clients realize big ideas. The company is located at 11 Beacon Street, Suite 1010, Boston MA and at 114 Turnpike Road, Chelmsford MA.
