Jim Gosselin Becomes Managing Partner of AmCheck Denver
Payroll, HR, and Benefits Firm Poised for Significant Growth
"As Managing Partner, I intend to focus more of my energy on our core business – nurturing partnerships and client relationships – so that we can be best in class in every department. We listen to the market, and we are laying the groundwork for accelerated growth in Denver in the coming months," said Mr. Gosselin.
AmCheck has established its reputation nationwide as a high-quality provider of employee solutions. The Denver office has long been a leading regional branch of this national Payroll, HR and benefits business. Mr. Gosselin said, "We will continue our standard of improving and innovating solutions, constantly enhancing offerings to employers, and consistently being a trusted partner and resource for our clients."
As Managing Partner, Mr. Gosselin assumes leadership of the firm's strategic planning, client and partner relationships, and business development activities. His priorities include preparing the company for future growth by extending the breadth of services that address the needs of clients, both large and small. Initiatives for 2017 include:
· Further developing a strategic partnership with i2i Workforce LLC, a Denver company that provides outsourced services including HR, recruiting, and training
· Deploying iSolved, a powerful workforce management tool that provides comprehensive, completely scalable HCM software for all workforce management processes for small to medium businesses
As an established industry veteran and active member of the Denver business community, Mr. Gosselin brings his business acumen and people-first priorities to his expanded leadership role. His previous 16 years co-managing AmCheck Denver makes this a natural transition.
Bob Dodge, owner of The Alternative Board Denver West, in discussing Mr. Gosselin's management skills said, "I have worked with Jim for a number of years, and he has impressed me as a man of integrity. Not only is he a man of his word, and can be counted on to deliver on his promises, he truly cares. Jim is a "give first" kind of guy."
Greg Bante, Executive Managing Director at Savills Studley, said, "I have referred my clients in need of HR, Payroll and Benefits to Jim for many years. [AmCheck Denver] consistently delivers a high level of service and keeps both eyes on the details that are usually overlooked. Jim simplifies an otherwise complicated process and has his team behind him to provide ongoing, quality support."
About AmCheck
Founded in 1996, AmCheck has become a national provider of Payroll Services, Administration Services Outsourcing (ASO) and a regional provider of Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services. The award-winning company is one of the country's largest independent Payroll Service Bureaus, serving thousands of clients, and managing every aspect of payroll, taxes, employee benefits, pension plans and worker's compensation. In 2001, the company expanded its reach nationally by opening offices in other states. AmCheck is a leader in Web-based payroll and benefits administration technology, and is recognized for its skill in harnessing and applying the latest technologies in order to improve clients' internal and external processes. Learn more at www.amcheck.com.
