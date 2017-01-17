News By Tag
Dress for Success SW Florida launches Fashion and Beauty workshop event
Image consultant Christine Sherlock is guest speaker at first monthly FAB
A long-time supporter of Dress for Success SW Florida, Sherlock is founder of Southwest Florida-based Image Matters and a regular contributor to Gulf Coast Woman Magazine. She began her career more than 25 years ago when she was originally trained and certified by Color Me Beautiful and has since provided image enhancement services to more than 10,000 people.
She will present her popular talk, "Look Good, Feel Great with Color," a dynamic introduction to the principles of choosing hues to look younger, healthier and more confident. Shopping will be made easier and less time consuming by choosing "your colors." Attendees will learn how to have less hanging in their closets, but have more to wear and look great in all of it.
No registration is required for this fun new educational seminar and networking opportunity, which is to open to all women, featuring wine and a focus on fashion and beauty. An exclusive shopping sale at the Dress for Success boutique kicks off the first FAB. The event is scheduled for the fourth Thursday of every month, with admission of $20 at the door to support the life-changing mission of Dress for Success SW Florida.
For more information, contact Dress for Success SW Florida at (239) 689-4992
About Dress for Success SW Florida
Dress for Success SW Florida is part of a global movement for change, empowering women to obtain safer and better futures. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 141 cities in 19 countries and has helped more than 850,000 women work towards self-sufficiency, while providing career wardrobes, employment counseling and mentoring. Dress for Success SW Florida is located at 12995 S. Cleveland Ave., Suite 153 in Fort Myers and at the Hodges University College Campus in Naples. For more information, call (239) 689-4992, email swflorida@dressforsuccess.org or visit www.dfsswflorida.org.
CONRIC PR
***@conricpr.com
