News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Loiacono Literary Agency welcomes Stephen Paul Sayers and his novel, A Taker of 'Morrows!
College professor Robert "RG" Granville enters his house after a tedious, challenging day and receives the shock of his life. In his dark living room lounges a stranger waiting to deliver a message and a warning: "Death has come for you."
Deaths are scheduled and schedules must be kept, but RG isn't ready to die. He has a loving wife, a baby on the way, and a fulfilling career he can't leave behind.
RG quickly learns the stranger is a caretaker from the afterlife, a guardian and protector. And just as good confronts evil on earth, so do souls in the afterlife. Defying his determined death, RG hatches a desperate plan to stay alive, no matter the price. RG not only incurs the wrath of a "Jumper" called Burning Man¾a dark and ruthless killer who leaps back and forth between worlds to prey on the living—but risks unlocking a shocking secret from his past best left buried.
Stephen Paul Sayers (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
As a twelve-year-
While his published research articles and scientific book chapters reflect the logic and precision of left brain thinking, the right brain has roared back with a vengeance. Decades after he went to Venus, Stephen found himself once again on the sands of Cape Cod—sans lime green umbrella—with a story that would not leave his head. He tried to ignore it, but the characters called to him, begging him to let them out. On a dare from his daughter, he began writing. He spent the next eighteen months glued to his computer, possessed by an inner demon to create the first in a series of Cape Cod supernatural thrillers. A Taker of 'Morrows is Stephen's first novel, but he hears the characters calling, begging for a sequel. Stephen lives and writes in Columbia, Missouri (and Cape Cod) with his wife and two children. Represented by Linda Kasten, Loiacono Literary Agency. http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse