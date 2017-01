Loiacono Literary Agency welcomes Stephen Paul Sayers and his novel, A Taker of 'Morrows!

SS (2015).

-- Loiacono Literary Agency welcomes Stephen Paul Sayers and his novel,College professor Robert "RG" Granville enters his house after a tedious, challenging day and receives the shock of his life. In his dark living room lounges a stranger waiting to deliver a message and a warning: "Death has come for you."Deaths are scheduled and schedules must be kept, but RG isn't ready to die. He has a loving wife, a baby on the way, and a fulfilling career he can't leave behind.RG quickly learns the stranger is a caretaker from the afterlife, a guardian and protector. And just as good confronts evil on earth, so do souls in the afterlife. Defying his determined death, RG hatches a desperate plan to stay alive, no matter the price. RG not only incurs the wrath of a "Jumper" called Burning Man¾a dark and ruthless killer who leaps back and forth between worlds to prey on the living—but risks unlocking a shocking secret from his past best left buried.Stephen Paul Sayers ( http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/ authors/stephen- paul-sa... ) holds a PhD from the University of Massachusetts. He spent his first thirty-five years in New England before joining the University of Missouri as a research professor. When he's not in his laboratory, Stephen spends his time devouring his favorite forms of genre fiction—suspense, thriller, and horror.As a twelve-year-old boy sitting under a lime green beach umbrella on the sands of Cape Cod, he discovered a new world. It was the 70s—was the lime green umbrella a give-away?—and Edgar Rice Burroughs was taking him to Venus on a regular basis. The sci-fi series hijacked his imagination and Frazetta's scantily-clad, knife-wielding princess and mythical-beast cover art dazzled his senses. A year later, he wandered intoand nothing was ever the same again. He discovered two lives: the one he lived and the one he fell into with each page turned.While his published research articles and scientific book chapters reflect the logic and precision of left brain thinking, the right brain has roared back with a vengeance. Decades after he went to Venus, Stephen found himself once again on the sands of Cape Cod—sans lime green umbrella—with a story that would not leave his head. He tried to ignore it, but the characters called to him, begging him to let them out. On a dare from his daughter, he began writing. He spent the next eighteen months glued to his computer, possessed by an inner demon to create the first in a series of Cape Cod supernatural thrillers.is Stephen's first novel, but he hears the characters calling, begging for a sequel. Stephen lives and writes in Columbia, Missouri (and Cape Cod) with his wife and two children. Represented by Linda Kasten, Loiacono Literary Agency. http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/stephen-paul-sayers/