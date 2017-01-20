News By Tag
'Salons by JC' welcomes 'Hair for You' to Salon Collective
Megan O'Connor, owner of Highland Park's beauty salon collaborative, Salons by JC, is thrilled to announce that her newest tenant, Hair for You, will be joining the salon collaborative this month. Hair for You is a highly specialized wig and hair piece salon that caters to individuals who have suffered hair loss primarily as a result of illnesses like cancer or alopecia. O'Connor is looking forward to adding such a specialized and unique salon to Salons by JC and states, "The salons in our collaborative provide our clients with a wonderful selection of traditional beauty treatments, and to count Hair for You as part of our team adds unique value to what we can bring to Highland Park and surrounding communities."
Hair for You is owned by licensed hairdresser Linda DiFronzo, who has been providing individuals suffering from hair loss with custom made wigs (cranial prosthesis) and hairpieces for over 22 years. Previously located in a salon in Arlington Heights, Hair for You has expanded to two Salons by JC locations (Highland Park and Arlington Heights) in order to accommodate the growing demand for custom quality wigs, and to cater to her clients who come from all over Chicagoland and the Midwest for her services. DiFronzo is extremely passionate about her business and says, "It is my goal to give my clients the most natural looking wigs and hairpieces so that they can feel like themselves again." Hair for You offers hair and wig services from coloring to fitting, as well as scalp treatments to aid in regrowth for clients who may be post chemotherapy.
Linda DiFronzo and her new location in Salons by JC will be featured in an on camera interview net Monday, January 23rd on ABC 7. Please check your local listings!
For more information, please visit websites for Salons by JC at http://salonsbyjc.com/
