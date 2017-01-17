News By Tag
William Michael Cunningham announces support for USBC/Liberty Bank #BankBlack Credit Card
The USBC's Bank-Black Card is gaining waves of support from Black business experts and advocates including celebrity actress Kim Fields, basketball icon Lisa Leslie, and most recently finance expert William Michael Cunningham. Take a look at Cunningham's brief breakdown of the the benefits of USBC's Bank-Black Card. Share this with your network of Black entrepreneurs."
As Mr. Cunningham noted in the video, not only does this card carry a lower than average APR of 9.96% (the average APR for a credit card of this type is 14.57%) but it supports the development of Black community based businesses.In addition, Liberty Bank is one of the best Black-owned banks in the US, according to research published by MinorityBank.com.
To apply, go to: http://www.libertybank.net/
