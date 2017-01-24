

Local Constituents in Dallas to Hold #ResistTrumpTuesday Rally Local Constituents in Dallas to Hold #ResistTrumpTuesday Rally to Oppose Trump's #SwampCabinet and Resist Trump's Agenda at 12:15PM DALLAS - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday, January 24, local constituents will gather outside the office of Sen. Cornyn at 12:15pm for a peaceful rally to urge Congress to stop Donald Trump's #SwampCabinet.



The rally is one of dozens planned nationwide by MoveOn.org, the Working Families Party, and People's Action to urge the Senate to delay Cabinet confirmations until Americans can learn more about each nominee and the real threat they pose, in addition to rallies outside offices of House members and corporations around protecting the Affordable Care Act and other issues.



WHAT: Stop Trump's #SwampCabinet Rally — we will rally outside of Sen. Cornyn's office and share our messages about why we oppose Trump's Cabinet



WHERE: Senator Cornyn's Dallas Office in Providence Tower - East



5001 Spring Valley Rd

Dallas, TX 75244



WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 12:15-12:45



VISUALS: The "Stop #SwampCabinet" rally will feature excellent visuals with creative props and sizable groups of activists.



"On Tuesday, we're sending a clear message to Sen. Cornyn, the media, and the public that Trump's #SwampCabinet is not what America wants or needs," said Carol Trimmer, the Dallas MoveOn member hosting the rally. "They need to hear from us before confirming a Cabinet that will attack working people, civil liberties, and the environment, while benefiting the top 1% and corporations."



"Donald Trump riled up crowds claiming he'd 'drain the swamp' and chase corruption out of Washington," said MoveOn.org Organizing Director Vicki Kaplan. "But so far his politics have only furthered a culture of corruption, and nowhere is that clearer than in the greed and hate embodied by the nominees to his Swamp Cabinet. No wonder the Republicans are rushing them through and hoping the American people don't get a good look at these nominees, who have built their own power and wealth at the expense of the rest of us."



Here are just four of the #SwampCabinet nominees MoveOn members are opposing:



● Jeff Sessions, attorney general nominee, known for long hostility toward racial equality, voting rights, and criminal justice.



● Rex Tillerson, secretary of state nominee, a billionaire oil tycoon and longtime head of Exxon Mobil who has stymied action on climate change, and recipient of the Order of Friendship from Russian President Vladimir Putin.



● Tom Price, secretary of Health and Human Services nominee, a leading opponent of Obamacare who is under fire for trading hundreds of thousands of dollars in shares of health industry stock while pushing legislation that would benefit those stocks and himself.



● Betsy DeVos, secretary of Department of Education nominee, who admitted she has never led an organization akin to the Education Dept. and was unaware of the Federal Law Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Senate democrats have expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest due to her ties to education companies. Forbes estimated her and her husband's wealth to be upwards of 5 billion.



The rallies build on more than 500 recent community organizing meetings across the country, where more than 13,000 MoveOn members joined with neighbors to plan how to fight for progressive values at every level of government and defend our communities from the Trump administration.



For more information about this event, please contact Diane Reeve at 972-979-2832 or rdfoxx9@yahoo.com. To speak with a national MoveOn.org representative, please contact press@moveon.org.



# # # # #



MoveOn.org Civic Action is a community of more than 8 million Americans from all walks of life who are using innovative technology to lead, participate in, and win campaigns for progressive change.



Contact

Diane Reeve

Author, "Standing Strong"

972-979-2832

Diane Reeve

Author, "Standing Strong"

972-979-2832

***@yahoo.com


