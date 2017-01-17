 
January 2017





Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces New Winter Menu

Season to feature plenty of locally-sourced specialties at St. Louis winery
 
 
House made cheesecake courtesy of Cedar Lake Cellars
ST. LOUIS - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Cedar Lake Cellars, a year-round winery and event venue, recently introduced its new winter menu created by husband and wife chef team Executive Chef Aaron Lyons and Chef de Cuisine Ashley Lyons.

The winery is adding a new appetizer of bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with house made sausage.  Dinner entrées include blackened chicken with house made fettuccini in a creole cream sauce, a 14 ounce bone-in locally raised pork chop, 10 ounce strip steak, and house made ravioli that will change weekly.  A house made New York style cheesecake has also been added.

New lunch items include both classic and truffle grilled cheese sandwiches, as well as two made-from-scratch soups each day.

The winery offers a rotating list of fresh cheese from Golden L Creamery in Silex, Mo., as well as seasonal meats and sausages from Behrmann Meat and Processing in Albers, Ill.  Cedar Lake Cellars uses produce from local farmers including Reckamp Farm in Foristell, Mo.

Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-found Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend.  The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine far that features 15 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.

Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 170+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo.  For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.

Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Source:Cedar Lake Cellars
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
