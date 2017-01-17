 
Industry News





Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Knows The Importance Of Maintenance

 
JUPITER, Fla. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- This South Florida winter continues to be unpredictable. Later this week, high temperatures are supposed to reach the mid-80s again. However, just a few days after that, the highs aren't even expected to hit 60. So, once again, you need to make sure that both your air conditioning and heating units are ready to face whatever Mother Nature decides to throw your way. And, Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning is up to the task of making sure your units are ready to handle the situation.

It is recommended that you get your air conditioning system maintenanced once or twice a year. But, because many people take this as merely a suggestion, Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning has seen some crazy things. Recently, they did work on a unit that was neglected for less than 18 months, and the build up of gunk, dirt, rust, and other filth was horrifying. Neglected systems can fail in about half the time as a maintained one, costing you and your loved ones a lot of money.

Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Air Conditioning, HVAC, South Florida
Industry:Home
Jupiter - Florida - United States
