Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Knows The Importance Of Maintenance
It is recommended that you get your air conditioning system maintenanced once or twice a year. But, because many people take this as merely a suggestion, Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning has seen some crazy things. Recently, they did work on a unit that was neglected for less than 18 months, and the build up of gunk, dirt, rust, and other filth was horrifying. Neglected systems can fail in about half the time as a maintained one, costing you and your loved ones a lot of money.
Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
