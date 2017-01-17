News By Tag
Seeking Literary Activists For $10,000 Innovations In Reading Prize
The Prize recognizes visionary literature programs that promote reading.
"It will take the work of many committed organizations and individuals to create a nation of readers," said Lisa Lucas, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation. "The National Book Foundation is proud to do its part in recognizing and supporting the efforts of others who share our commitment to readers through the Innovations in Reading Prize."
The National Book Foundation has been awarding the Innovations in Reading Prize since 2009. Previous winners of the $10,000 prize and honorable mentions include Next Chapter Book Club, which organizes book clubs for adults with intellectual and mental disabilities;
For a complete list of winners and honorable mentions, click here (http://www.nationalbook.org/
The Innovations in Reading Prize is made possible through the generous support of The Levenger Foundation.
Sherrie Young
2126850261
***@nationalbook.org
