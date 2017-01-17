 
Seeking Literary Activists For $10,000 Innovations In Reading Prize

The Prize recognizes visionary literature programs that promote reading.
 
 
IIRheader
NEW YORK - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Applications for the National Book Foundation's 2017 Innovations in Reading Prize is available online. One winner will be awarded $10,000 for developing innovative means of creating and sustaining a lifelong love of reading on the local, national, or international level. In addition, four organizations or individuals will receive honorable mention, whose efforts will be highlighted by the National Book Foundation. Applications for the Innovations in Reading Prize will be accepted until midnight PST on February 28, 2017, and can be accessed by visiting www.nationalbook.org.


"It will take the work of many committed organizations and individuals to create a nation of readers," said Lisa Lucas, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation. "The National Book Foundation is proud to do its part in recognizing and supporting the efforts of others who share our commitment to readers through the Innovations in Reading Prize."

The National Book Foundation has been awarding the Innovations in Reading Prize since 2009.  Previous winners of the $10,000 prize and honorable mentions include Next Chapter Book Club, which organizes book clubs for adults with intellectual and mental disabilities; Reach Incorporated, a program that hires and trains struggling teen readers to tutor younger students; and the The Harry Potter Alliance, an organization that inspires fans of the Harry Potter books to become real-life heroes and activists.

For a complete list of winners and honorable mentions, click here (http://www.nationalbook.org/innovations_in_reading.html#....).

The Innovations in Reading Prize is made possible through the generous support of The Levenger Foundation.

