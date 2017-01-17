News By Tag
Sacred Heart High School senior Kory Turner leads nation in speech service points
The accumulation of service points is a result of Turner's participation in outreach programs and presentations at various organizations, including the Lion's Club. His #1 ranking reflects service point citations earned from March 15, 2016 through October 15, 2016.
The National Speech and Debate Association has a mission to connect, support and inspire a diverse community of honor society students and is committed to fostering excellence in young people through competitive speech and debate activities.
Turner's proficiency in speech and debate has earned him numerous state and national honors. Last year, as a junior, he took second place honors in the National Catholic Forensic League's Grand National Speech and Debate Tournament, competing against 225 contestants from throughout the country in the Prose and Poetry category.
No stranger to delivering an effective address, Turner was elected president of the Southeastern Massachusetts Association of Student Councils for the 2016-2017 academic year as a result of an impressive speech made during the Fall Conference of S.E.M.A.S.C.
"Kory continues to impress the entire Sacred Heart community and all those who have the chance to see and hear him stand and deliver," said Dan Sapir, Speech and Debate Coach at Sacred Heart School. "The entire school is proud of Kory's achievement."
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
