Fastest Growing Social Platform Taps Instructional Design Firm, Apply Science of "Social Learning"

Yellowdig and iDesign team up to support faculty in the implementation of learning modalities that foster collaborative learning experiences
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Yellowdig, today announced a partnership with instructional design firm, iDesign, to help faculty implement pedagogical approaches that apply Yellowdig's social learning technology to engage students and foster deeper learning.

"Savvy faculty understand the transformative potential that tools like Yellowdig can have on student engagement and outcomes, but the convergence of technology and pedagogy is still in its infancy," says Paxton Riter, chief executive officer of iDesign. "This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to listening to faculty as they explore the role that social learning can play -- and learning from the success of early adopters about the features and support necessary to realize its promise."

Launched in 2015, over 60 thousand students at institutions including University Of Pennsylvania, Northwestern University, Arizona State University, University of Florida and 50 other Universities now use Yellowdig, which brings a social learning layer to existing enterprise learning systems. Its unique take on the classroom discussion board allows students to share links, notes or photos with classmates through secure discussion threads that organize content in a newsfeed layout familiar from the consumer web. Students who post content build influence on the network, by getting "up-votes," and gaining followers.

"Most faculty are familiar with social networks, so the integration of our tools are intuitive -- but we've barely scratched the surface when it comes to understanding the pedagogical implications" says Shaunak Roy, chief executive officer of Yellowdig. "iDesign's approach to instructional design balances the central role of human interaction in learning with the power of technology, in a way that is closely aligned with our vision."


About Yellowdig

Yellowdig has completed pilots across a large list of top universities. Yellowdig is a mix between an exciting university social network and a course management tool. The Yellowdig platform helps establish knowledge communities, increase students' knowledge of current affairs related to coursework, and dramatically increases course participation. Learn more at www.yellowdig.com.

About iDesign
iDesign partners with universities to build, grow and support online and blended courses and program offerings. We are passionate about helping faculty harness the potential of emerging technologies to design courses and degrees that make an impact, whether they are fully online, flipped, adaptive, blended or competency-based. From statewide university systems to private colleges, our custom solutions pair instructional design with technologies to enable great teaching. For more information, please visit www.idesignedu.org.

Contact
Scott Barnette
919-539-9206
scott.barnette@yellowdig.com
