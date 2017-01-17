 
January 2017





Northwest Rural EMS Becomes Northwest Community Health

 
TOMBALL, Texas - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Northwest Rural Emergency Medical Services Association, the nonprofit corporation providing mobile healthcare and medical transportation services to the Tomball area, has changed its corporate name to Northwest Community Health, Inc. The name change reflects the evolving role of EMS organizations in healthcare systems and an ongoing commitment to healthcare integration and value-based community service.

"EMS organizations exist at a unique intersection of public safety and healthcare. While our public safety purpose has remained consistent, the healthcare landscape is constantly changing," said Executive Director Brian Bayani. "Healthcare systems are measured by the quality and value of services they provide. The new name aligns with a renewed vision and a focus on quality programs that make a positive impact on community health."

The new name became effective at the end of 2016, and will be implemented across organization branding and programs throughout 2017.

ABOUT NORTHWEST COMMUNITY HEALTH, INC.

Northwest Community Health, Inc., formerly Northwest Rural Emergency Medical Services Association, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing emergency medical services and medical transportation to the Tomball, Texas area since 1980. We envision communities where quality of life is enhanced by integrated systems of healthcare and emergency response. For more information, visit www.nwcommunityhealth.org.
