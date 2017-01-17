News By Tag
MedShare to Equip New Pediatric Facility Sponsored by Madonna's Charity Raising Malawi
MedShare donated medical supplies and equipment to hospital funded by Raising Malawi, founded by pop icon, Madonna
According to Raising Malawi, the new pediatric unit at Queen Elizabeth will double the number of pediatric surgeries performed in Malawi every year. Madonna founded Raising Malawi in 2006 in an effort to improve the lives of children living in one of Africa's least developed nations. Raising Malawi's Executive Director, Sarah Ezzy, said "Raising Malawi's project to develop Malawi's first Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care Unit will have an enormous impact on the children of Malawi. The supplies donated by MedShare will be critical to the success of the new facility. We are very grateful to MedShare for this important partnership."
MedShare's CEO and President, Charles Redding said, "Being involved in this project means that we have the opportunity to make healthcare better for families now, and to strengthen Malawi's health system for future generations. We are proud to know that our supplies and equipment will empower the medical professionals at Queen Elizabeth to better care for children in need." In addition to donating supplies and equipment, MedShare's Director of Biomedical Equipment Training & Repair Service, Eben Amstrong, will travel to Malawi to train Queen Elizabeth's engineers and technicians in how to use the biomedical equipment that has been donated. This training is provided as a part of The Coca-Cola Africa Foundation's Sharehope program.
About Raising Malawi
Founded by Madonna in 2006, Raising Malawi supports orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education and community support programs. Visit http://www.raisingmalawi.org/
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/
