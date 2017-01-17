SOCIALDEALER Welcomes Kerry Kolde as Chief Revenue Officer

Nationally recognized industry veteran brings history of building success to leading automotive social media agency

Kerry Kolde, Chief Revenue Officer SOCIALDEALER

-- SOCIALDEALER is pleased to welcome Kerry Kolde to the our family as Chief Revenue Officer. Based on Kolde's vast knowledge and experience in the automotive technology space she will be assuming responsibility of sales, business development, client growth and retention. The executive team is extremely excited to add her to our roster.Kolde joins SOCIALDEALER with over 15 years of sales and leadership experience. She started her automotive career at cars.com in 2004, where she helped build the foundation for direct sales and major accounts. Kolde was recognized as a President's Club Winner for sales and management on 3 separate occasions, and launched the first "Women in Leadership Program," at cars.com Her automotive background also includes running sales and business development for HookLogic and eBay Motors. Currently, she has been nominated for the Automotive News 2016 Rising Star award.Prior to SOCIALDEALER, Kolde led the charge as Senior Vice President of Sales for LotLinx. She helped build the LotLinx reseller model; which quickly became the largest revenue stream for the company."Kerry brings a new level of leadership to the SOCIALDEALER team. Having had the opportunity to work directly with Kerry while at Volkswagen Group of America I was able to experience her drive to bring home results for her clients from start to finish," said Sean Seltzer, SOCIALDEALER's CEO. "She is a dynamic individual who truely understands the definition of teamwork and brings it forward with every opportunity.""I had no intention of going into Automotive when I graduated from The Ohio State University, but once I jumped into it, there was no turning back. I was fortunate to have had the ability to work with and be mentored by folks like Mitch Golub, Alex Vetter, David Metter, Mark Boyd, and industry professionals at large dealer groups like Germain, Cardinale, and Castle Automotive,"said Kolde."I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join SOCIALDEALER in delivering dealers a social strategy that makes money and makes sense. It's very simple, we help our dealers sell and service cars through Social Media Marketing delivering a true and provable ROI and better engagement than any other medium" said Kolde.SOCIALDEALER is a leading provider of social media marketing and reputation management, as a full service agency and development center. The leadership team of Joe Castle and Sean Seltzer are true car guys, and dealers, both having over 20 years experience in the industry not only with their vast knowledge of automotive social technology, but also dealership operations and OEM executive management. For more information contact us at sales@socialdealer.com.