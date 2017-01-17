News By Tag
Wine & Design Launches New Summerville Studio
Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates Latest South Carolina Location with Week of Fun
Sarah and Bryan Dubay have been a part of the Wine & Design family since May of 2012, launching their West Ashley and Mount Pleasant locations in the Charleston area. Sarah, a teacher of 8 years, has been painting since middle school and turned her hobby into a career, using her creative abilities to offer a variety of classes for all ages at their newest studio. The husband and wife duo opened their third location to share Wine & Design's unique concept with the charming town of Summerville.
"We decided to open up our third location because we want to continue spreading Wine & Design's footprint in the Charleston area," said Sarah, studio owner. "We enjoy sharing the concept's fun experience with visitors and locals and want to continue creating memories with the community."
With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.
"The Dubay's have become an essential part of our growth in the Charleston market and we look forward to their continued success with this location," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "We know Sarah and Bryan will create lasting memories with the Summerville community and we're thankful to have them in the Wine & Design family."
Wine & Design's Summerville studio is located at 138 South Main St. in Summerville, SC 29483. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (843) 276-3769, email summerville@
The full schedule of the five-day grand opening celebration is as follows:
Date: Wednesday, January 25th – Grand Opening Celebration
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting); 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Class)
Details: Ribbon cutting with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, live music, 50% off class
*First 20 guests receive free gift bags with a free class certificate
Date: Thursday, January 26th – Work Hard, Play Hard
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details: First 10 people free with code TOBEENTERED. $20 class and each participant will receive $50 off a future team building event. Complimentary appetizers and drinks.
Date: Friday, January 27th – BYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details: BOGO Classes. Bring your best friend for a night of fun!
Date: Saturday, January 28th – Date Night Couple Painting
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details: $35 BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting!
Date: Sunday, January 29th – Kids Buzz Shindig
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Details: $15 kids classes, complimentary temporary tattoos, snacks, beverages and Italian Ices.
*First 10 parents registered receive free class certificate
###
About Wine & Design
Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece"
