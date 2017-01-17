 
Wine & Design Launches New Summerville Studio

Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates Latest South Carolina Location with Week of Fun
 
 
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine & Design (http://www.wineanddesign.com/), the leading paint and sip franchise that provides chic, upbeat spaces for memories and masterpieces, announces the opening of its newest location in Summerville. To celebrate the opening, Wine & Design is inviting the community to five days of festivities starting Wednesday, January 25th to Sunday, January 29th packed with themed parties, discounted classes, giveaways, and other special offers.

Sarah and Bryan Dubay have been a part of the Wine & Design family since May of 2012, launching their West Ashley and Mount Pleasant locations in the Charleston area. Sarah, a teacher of 8 years, has been painting since middle school and turned her hobby into a career, using her creative abilities to offer a variety of classes for all ages at their newest studio. The husband and wife duo opened their third location to share Wine & Design's unique concept with the charming town of Summerville.

"We decided to open up our third location because we want to continue spreading Wine & Design's footprint in the Charleston area," said Sarah, studio owner. "We enjoy sharing the concept's fun experience with visitors and locals and want to continue creating memories with the community."

With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.

"The Dubay's have become an essential part of our growth in the Charleston market and we look forward to their continued success with this location," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "We know Sarah and Bryan will create lasting memories with the Summerville community and we're thankful to have them in the Wine & Design family."

Wine & Design's Summerville studio is located at 138 South Main St. in Summerville, SC 29483. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (843) 276-3769, email summerville@wineanddesign.com or visit www.wineanddesign.com/summerville.

The full schedule of the five-day grand opening celebration is as follows:

Date:          Wednesday, January 25thGrand Opening Celebration

Time:          5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting); 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Class)

Details:          Ribbon cutting with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, live music, 50% off class

*First 20 guests receive free gift bags with a free class certificate

Date:          Thursday, January 26thWork Hard, Play Hard

Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Details:          First 10 people free with code TOBEENTERED. $20 class and each participant will receive $50 off a future team building event. Complimentary appetizers and drinks.

Date:          Friday, January 27thBYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party

Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Details:          BOGO Classes. Bring your best friend for a night of fun!

Date:          Saturday, January 28thDate Night Couple Painting

Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Details:          $35 BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting!

Date:          Sunday, January 29thKids Buzz Shindig

Time:          11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Details:          $15 kids classes, complimentary temporary tattoos, snacks, beverages and Italian Ices.

         *First 10 parents registered receive free class certificate

###

About Wine & Design

Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece" in just two hours. Painting sessions are led by a local artist who provides step-by-step instructions to first-time painters, aspiring artists, or self-proclaimed pros that result in an individualized work of art. Wine & Design accepts general reservations for nightly painting classes, and we offer programs through our five lines of business: Private Parties offer a creative twist for showers, birthday parties and reunions, just to name a few; Art Buzz Kids programs include children's classes, summer camps and 'Parent and Me' programs; Design On Wheels brings the painting party to your home, office or event venue; Team Building packages merge art, teamwork and fun for your business or organization; and Paint it Forward programs are available each month with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity. For more information on our programs, or to schedule an event or class, please visit www.wineanddesign.com. Wine & Design is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. and has 70 studios nationwide.

