January 2017
Gulton, Inc. announces first new production introduction of 2017;

 
 
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Gulton, Inc., pioneer of the thermal printhead, announced the addition of the AM107/SATO CL4NX 203 DPI Printhead to its extensive line of compatible thermal printheads.

When SATO introduced the CL4NX thermal printer, it was promoted as game changing.  The printer lived up to its promotion, winning numerous awards during 2016.  Since then, Gulton engineers have been hard at work doing what they do best … building an OEM-quality compatible printhead that will save CL4NX owners up to HALF OFF their OEM counterparts.  The AM107/SATO CL4NX 203 DPI Printhead is available now from Gulton, Inc.

"Gulton promises our customers quality, service and savings.  Our introduction of the AM107/SATO CL4NX 203 DPI Printhead falls right in line with our core mission.  Customers will enjoy the same solid quality offered by the OEM at a super competitive price," stated Michael Sarno, President of Gulton, Inc.  "We're looking forward to 2017 being a big year for new product introductions from Gulton, so stay tuned for more exciting news in the coming months!"

To take a look at the savings your company can achieve purchasing the AM107/CL4NX 203 DPI Printhead from Gulton instead of the OEM, visit www.gulton.com.

Gulton, Inc. is America's leading manufacturer of thermal printheads used in a variety of barcode, label and photo printers worldwide.  Gulton's commitment to quality makes their printheads the perfect choice for cost-conscious businesses looking to duplicate OEM print quality without paying OEM prices.  Find out what made in America can mean to your printhead purchases.  Visit Gulton, Inc. online at www.gulton.com.

Luanne Rao-Bannon, Marketing & E-Commerce Manager
