ASA Launches New Business Valuation Special Topics-Technical Papers

-- – The Business Valuation Committee of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA) announces a new series of Special Topics-Technical Papers prepared by its Technical Issues Sub-committee. These recommended best-practices on special topic issues have been reviewed and approved by the Business Valuation Committee of ASA. The first paper "Use of Offers as Indications of Value in the Market Approach," has been published in the Business Valuation Committee's quarterly professional journal, Business Valuation Review (http://www.appraisers.org/Disciplines/Business-Valuation/bv-appraiser-resources/bv-review) and on the ASA Website, www.appraisers.org, with subsequent papers to follow.These papers are intended to represent the recommended approach according to the Business Valuation Committee of American Society of Appraisers. However, they do not constitute a standard and are not authoritative. Facts and circumstances could require the use of further professional judgment and a different approach.For more information call (800) 272-8258 or e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org.American Society of AppraisersThe American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258