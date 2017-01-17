News By Tag
ASA Launches New Business Valuation Special Topics-Technical Papers
These papers are intended to represent the recommended approach according to the Business Valuation Committee of American Society of Appraisers. However, they do not constitute a standard and are not authoritative. Facts and circumstances could require the use of further professional judgment and a different approach.
For more information call (800) 272-8258 or e-mail asainfo@appraisers.org.
American Society of Appraisers
The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
