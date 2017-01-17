News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jeanine Pranses contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Blogger and mom shares her story of dealing with depression.
In a poignant story titled, "The Rock Bottom Bounce," Jeanine writes about coming to terms with her disease.
Jeanine says, " After twenty-plus years of moderate Depression, I view my spirals much the same way. I see them coming. The dread is always worse than the experience. And I crave that lowest, darkest, part – because it bestows upon me a gift. The gift – the freedom – of looking ahead. You don't get there if you go a third of the way through the tunnel then start moving backward. That's how I spent the first seven years of Depression trying to deal with it. But it never gets you there. Some see it as a…surrender. Sometimes I do too. But I have come to believe in what I fondly refer to as "the rock-bottom bounce". I'm not afraid of being crushed. I'm not afraid of drowning. I'm afraid of getting stuck in the tunnel. So I train my eyes forward. It never disappoints. You know how it's going to end. In light."
Jeanine Pranses is mother and amateur professional in South Central Pennsylvania. She continues to work eclectic jobs that thrill her while she writes in her spare time. She grew up in 3 states and 12 counties in 8 years, which thankfully made her friendly and outlandish, as a matter of necessity. Lucky her! She now spends her time wiping the noses, wiping the bottoms, wiping the tears and writing it all down. She is shallow, and therefore pretty psyched that her fiancé is smoking hot.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse