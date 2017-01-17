News By Tag
Shelley Trumbly contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Equine therapist and Executive Director of Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities & Therapy Center tells her story of how horses changed her life.
In an uplifting story titled, "Hoofprints of Love," Shelley writes about how that love of horses put her on a path to helping others.
Shelley says, " I know this was a dream God planted in my heart, and my hope is that Solid Ground will become a place where we see miracles and healing take place and hearts touched and changed in a way we could never imagine. Through our Equine Therapy program my hope is that some of those with broken hearts and lives will receive a source of healing. The horse is therapy with a heartbeat."
Shelley Trumbly was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She grew up on a ranch and has always had a love for the country lifestyle and animals, especially horses. Shelley participated in 4-H and FFA during my school age years, and continued to show horses on the open and Paint horse circuit, placing 3rd in the world on her Paint gelding in Hunter under saddle before he was retired. An RN for 20 years Shelley most currently contracted with the Department of Human Services providing care to the elderly and disabled. She recently purchased a yearling filly, RTR Only Godiva (aka Goody), who won the Triple Crown Lounge Line futurity earlier this year. Shelley serves as the Executive Director of Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities & Therapy Center, founded in September 2016. Solid Ground strives to enhance the quality of life of individuals with cognitive, physical, emotional or behavioral disabilities by providing them with therapeutic horseback riding and associated activities. She is married to Ryan Trumbly and has raised four boys: Matt, Mike, Austin and Chase. Her greatest accomplishments have been raising her boys and watching them grow into amazing young men, and the seeing the dream of Solid Ground become a reality.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
