Take highly potent compounds to the next level with SKAN AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche & more
SMi's Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference will feature proficient speakers who recognise the challenges incurred when producing such high potency APIs. Expert Speakers include:
• Richard Denk, Head Sales Containment, SKAN AG
• James Evans, Vice President CMC, NuCana BioMed
• Jack Brown, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim
• Andreas Flueckiger, Chief Occupational Health Officer, Roche
• Alessandro Brigo, Toxicology Project Leader, Pharmaceutical Sciences
• Jason Hamm, Director of Chemical Development Operations, Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Gwydion Churchill, Associate Director of Chemistry, Antibiotics Business Unit, AstraZeneca
• Ildiko Ziegler, Distinguished Validation Expert, Gedeon Richter Hungary
The demanding nature of HPAPI manufacturing teamed with the necessary level of investment makes outsourcing an attractive, cost-effective option for biopharma companies.
With the in-depth product knowledge, development and manufacturing experience, technical know-how, reliable procedures, and cutting-edge facilities that will be shared at this year's conference, those in attendance can safely take their highly potent compounds to the next level.
There is currently a £400 early bird discount for all bookings made before 31st January.
Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) 2017
22nd – 23rd May 2017
London, UK
www.highlypotentapi.com/
Contact
Kyra Williams
+44 (0) 20 7827 6012
***@smi-online.co.uk
