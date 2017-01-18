Take highly potent compounds to the next level with SKAN AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche & more

 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) represent a significant revolution in the way pharmaceutical innovators are using small molecules to deliver new patient therapies. This change towards highly potent APIs has not only led to the production of more effective medicines that require lower doses and lead to fewer side effects, but also to new manufacturing challenges.

SMi's Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference will feature proficient speakers who recognise the challenges incurred when producing such high potency APIs. Expert Speakers include:

Richard Denk, Head Sales Containment, SKAN AG
James Evans, Vice President CMC, NuCana BioMed
Jack Brown, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim
Andreas Flueckiger, Chief Occupational Health Officer, Roche
Alessandro Brigo, Toxicology Project Leader, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Jason Hamm, Director of Chemical Development Operations, Bristol-Myers Squibb
Gwydion Churchill, Associate Director of Chemistry, Antibiotics Business Unit, AstraZeneca
Ildiko Ziegler, Distinguished Validation Expert, Gedeon Richter Hungary

The demanding nature of HPAPI manufacturing teamed with the necessary level of investment makes outsourcing an attractive, cost-effective option for biopharma companies.

With the in-depth product knowledge, development and manufacturing experience, technical know-how, reliable procedures, and cutting-edge facilities that will be shared at this year's conference, those in attendance can safely take their highly potent compounds to the next level.

Visit www.highlypotentapi.com/prlog for more information or to view the complete two day agenda.

There is currently a £400 early bird discount for all bookings made before 31st January.

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) 2017
22nd – 23rd May 2017
London, UK
www.highlypotentapi.com/prlog

Follow the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn at #SMiHPAPI17

Contact
Kyra Williams
+44 (0) 20 7827 6012
***@smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
