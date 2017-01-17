C&f Enterprises Launches New Brand In Atlanta

carol & frank Brand to Bring On-Trend, Fashion-Inspired Home Décor to Customers

carol & frank Bella Bedding Collection

Media Contact

carol & frank

757-310-6100

***@cnfei.com carol & frank757-310-6100

End

-- C&F Enterprises is celebrating the launch of its newest brand, carol & frank, during the Atlanta International Gift and Home Furnishings Market with a launch party on Thursday, January 12 from 3-6 p.m., in Building 2, Suite 1412.The carol & frank line is fashion driven with a focus on design and quality. Collections include accessories that coordinate across the entire line to encourage mixing and matching to create a unique, stylized look. The brand and variety of designs lends itself to a large audience, ranging in ages from 25 to 60+. carol & frank is intended to appeal to anyone who values on-trend contemporary designs and quality construction.The newly renovated carol & frank showroom will display bedding from the brand's premier collection, which features a variety of on-trend patterns and techniques designed to layer and coordinate as a means of self expression. carol & frank will launch with around 150 skus. Among those being debuted in Atlanta, the Bella, Gwen, and Bengal Stripe bedding are just a few of the carol & frank collections bringing fun spirited style with vibrant colorways and imaginative prints.Crafted of 100% cotton and washed for extra coziness, the playful, painterly floral pattern of Bella is designed to brighten any bedroom, whether mixed and matched with other pieces or styled with the rest of the collection.The Gwen Bedding Collection by carol & frank achieves effortless style with an authentic block print design. In a perfect combination of worldly sophistication and femininity, the traditional floral front and finial-inspired patterns of this stylish cotton voile bedding make a statement when paired with virtually any collection in the carol & frank line.Style the Bengal Stripe Collection a thousand different ways for a look that is anything but boring. Crafted of 100% cotton, yarn dyed and twill woven with a mini flange for tailored fashion, this stylish collection of pillows, blankets, Euro Shams and throws comes in four colors: Azalea, Dune, Indigo and Lagoon.As the brand continues to develop, an expanded lifestyle collection is planned, which will feature fashion-forward home décor and tabletop, in addition to the initial bedding launch.To view the full line and to stay up to date on news, product previews and style tips, visit carolandfrankstyle.com or check out the carol & frank blog at carolandfrank.wixsite.com/carolandfrankstyle.